Fifteen-Time GRAMMY® Winner Alicia Keys Returns as Host of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®

Music's Biggest Night® Airs Live on CBS Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

Fifteen-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and global superstar Alicia Keys will return as host of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® and took to YouTube and socials this morning to announce the news in a video. The announcement comes just days before GRAMMY nominees are set to be revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Last year's ceremony, which was Keys' first hosting duty for any awards program, was met with praise from fans and critics alike. She wowed audiences with standout moments such as simultaneously playing two pianos in tribute to pianist Hazel Scott, which was a top social moment according to Facebook. She also brought the house to its feet with an uplifting opening monologue with dynamic and influential women including former first lady Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

"At first I did think last year was a one-time thing but when the opportunity came back around there was no question about returning as host of the GRAMMY Awards. Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music," said Keys.

"From Best New Artist recipient to GRAMMY Awards host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades," said Recording Academy® President/CEO Deborah Dugan. "Last year was a testament to her compelling creativity and we are thrilled that she will return to the GRAMMY stage as our host. Anything can happen; you don't want to miss it!"

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the STAPLES Center and will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Streamed live on GRAMMY.com, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® will be held at the Microsoft Theater at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.

ABOUT ALICIA KEYS

Alicia Keys is a modern-day Renaissance woman — a 15-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist/songwriter/musician/producer, an accomplished actress, a New York Times best-selling author, a film, television and Broadway producer, entrepreneur, and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, Songs In A Minor, Keys has sold more than 65 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments. She released her powerful and critically acclaimed sixth studio album HERE in 2016 and is prepping for her seventh studio album, set to be released next year. Her first single from the project, "Show Me Love" featuring Miguel, was release in September followed by a remix featuring 21 Savage this month.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards®—music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005431/en/