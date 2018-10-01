Fifth Annual USI Gives Back Campaign Impacts More Than 500,000 Lives Through 317 Local Community Service Events

VALHALLA, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in insurance brokerage and risk management, today announced the social impact of its fifth annual 2018 Gives Back campaign, an award-winning corporate social responsibility program. Throughout the month of August, associates from 140 USI offices participated in 317 local community service events across the U.S. The cumulative impact of these events touched more than 500,000 lives, totaling over 21,000 hours of volunteerism.



“USI’s annual Gives Back campaign represents the collective spirit, character and mission of our firm,” said Michael J. Sicard, USI’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Each year, throughout the month of August, our more than 6,000 associates across the country come together as one to give back their time, talent and treasure to their local communities. This annual community service initiative is all about saying ‘thank you’ to the communities that have been so instrumental to our success."



For additional information on USI Gives Back, visit www.usi.com.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects together over 6,000 industry-leading professionals across more than 150 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.





2018 USI Gives Back Campaign - By the Numbers









###

Attachment

Timothy Denton USI Insurance Services 914-747-6339 timothy.denton@usi.com