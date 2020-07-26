Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fifth Third/MB Financial (FITB) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into the Fifth Third Acquisition of MB Financial; MB Financial Investors Receiving Fifth Third Shares Encouraged to Contact Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/26/2020 | 10:33am EDT

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) ("Fifth Third" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

On March 22, 2019, Fifth Third completed its merger with MB Financial, Inc. ("MB Financial").  MB Financial stockholders received 1.45 shares of Fifth Third common stock and $5.54 in cash for each share of MB Financial common stock.

If you received Fifth Third common stock in connection with the merger and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action] 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aCVB FINANCIAL : Investor Presentation
PU
11:46aROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Reminds United States Oil Fund, LP Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – USO
BU
11:41aCVB FINANCIAL : Market Perspectives – Second Quarter, 2020
PU
11:41aAt Boeing and Airbus, Finished Airplanes Pile Up
DJ
11:11aOTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Update On Reorganisation Process - Receipt Of Letter From The Spectrum Solutions Group
PU
11:04aMODERNA : gets further $472 million U.S. award for coronavirus vaccine development
RE
10:35aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Discloses its Financial Results for the Second Quarter and H1 of 2020
PU
10:33aFIFTH THIRD/MB FINANCIAL (FITB) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into the Fifth Third Acquisition of MB Financial; MB Financial Investors Receiving Fifth Third Shares Encouraged to Contact Firm
GL
10:25aSET SAIL AND SOCIAL DISTANCE : Taiwan resumes ocean cruise amid pandemic
RE
10:23aMODERNA : Announces Expansion of BARDA Agreement to Support Larger Phase 3 Program for Vaccine (mRNA-1273) Against COVID-19
BU
Latest news "Companies"