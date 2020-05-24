Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fifty-three workers at AngloGold Ashanti mine in S.Africa have coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 08:40am EDT
A general view of Mponeng mine is seen near Carletonville, west of Johannesburg

Underground production at AngloGold Ashanti's Mponeng mine in South Africa will remain closed until further notice after 53 employees tested positive for the coronavirus, a provincial health department said in a statement on Sunday.

The mine, the deepest in the world, restarted operations on April 22 after closing entirely during a nationwide lockdown, and was operating at 50% capacity.

The department of health in Gauteng, the province where the mine is located, said in statement posted on Twitter that 53 employees at the mine had so far tested positive for the virus, and that a further 104 tests were still being processed.

"The management of the mine has indicated that the underground production will remain closed until further notice," the statement said.

The company did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment outside of business hours.

Miners were permitted to return to 50% production capacity when the country's lockdown, still one of the world's most restrictive, was eased in April. Mponeng accounted for around 7.4% of the company's total gold production in 2019.

But some workers, especially those employed at deep mines, have raised concerns about returning to work in an environment where social distancing is difficult. Earlier in May a labour union won a court case forcing the government to impose strict guidelines on miners to protect workers.

A number of other mines in the industry, which employs around 500,000 people, have also had to temporarily close after workers tested positive for the virus, including mines owned by Impala Platinum and Assore.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED 2.85% 457.81 End-of-day quote.44.65%
ASSORE LIMITED 0.10% 319.5 End-of-day quote.17.46%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.98% 428.35 Delayed Quote.-21.04%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -1.49% 1531.7 Delayed Quote.-15.10%
GOLD 0.50% 1734.6 Delayed Quote.13.76%
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.86% 113.37 End-of-day quote.-21.01%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.26% 138.87 Delayed Quote.-19.44%
SILVER -0.07% 17.17 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
THE PLATINUM GROUP -2.26% 2.6 End-of-day quote.-36.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:53aGOP Considers Back-to-Work Bonuses
DJ
09:44aChina drops mention of GDP goal as parliament opens, virus slams economy
RE
09:09aFrench state debt could be over 115% of GDP by year end - budget minister
RE
09:07aUK looks at impact of U.S. sanctions on Huawei cooperation
RE
08:47aBritish MP says UK must defend its companies against overseas takeovers - FT
RE
08:40aFifty-three workers at AngloGold Ashanti mine in S.Africa have coronavirus
RE
07:51aXi says China could have set GDP growth goal around 6% had there been no coronavirus
RE
07:41aAir France must slash domestic traffic in exchange for state guarantees -minister
RE
07:24aChina says U.S. law on audits and regulations will harm both sides
RE
07:13aBANK OF ISRAEL : Governor participated in an online discussion with other central bank leaders from around the world
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch breaking new ground for style
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa to resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June
3OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : OMV review clears CEO travel expenses, Zenit sponsorship
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : India's Reliance launches JioMart online grocery service, challenging Amazon, Flipkart
5COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMI : COUNTRY GARDEN : Chinese Developers Drag Asia's Junk-Bond Market Out of..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group