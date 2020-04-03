Log in
FiftyFlowers : Donates Flowers to a Local Senior Facility and Local Hospital

04/03/2020 | 10:46am EDT

Liza Roeser Is Moving Forward to Support the Community and Customers During Pandemic

Liza Roeser, President and CEO of FiftyFlowers, a small business with headquarters in Boise, Idaho, and Quito, Ecuador (www.fiftyflowers.com), posted her knowledge earlier this week about the current state of the flower industry and farms, along with how her business is moving forward to spread joy to people by sending flowers.

“FiftyFlowers is still shipping flowers from our partner farms to customers. We are doing whatever it takes to get these flowers to customers nationwide. I am a firm believer in connecting with the community and also making sure during this time of isolation, people can look at flowers and feel a sense of calm and joy,” stated Roeser.

In an effort to spread joy and knowing that flowers are proven to reduce stress and create positive health and wellness, FiftyFlowers is donating flowers to the doctors, nurses and staff on the front lines caring for patients at a local hospital, along with a local apartment complex that houses senior citizens.

“I know everyone is beyond grateful for all the doctors, nurses and staff across the world that are working tirelessly around the clock to help so many people that are ill. We also know there are families and senior citizens that need flowers to brighten their day. I want to thank all of our partner farms that have pulled together and donated to these facilities,” concluded Roeser.

About FiftyFlowers

FiftyFlowers is an online company that provides wholesale flowers delivered fresh from their partner farms to your doorstep. DIY couples, event planners and florists come to FiftyFlowers for the variety of flowers available, excellent customer service and dependability of a company that has delivered premium, fresh cut flowers for over 100,000 events. With over 15 years of experience, they are the experts in farm-direct wholesale flowers. Visit: www.fiftyflowers.com or call 877.507.6737.


© Business Wire 2020
