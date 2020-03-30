Log in
FiftyFlowers : Is Still Shipping Flowers From Partner Farms to Doorsteps During Pandemic

03/30/2020 | 10:35am EDT

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the flower farm industry—flowers that aren’t being shipped are rotting or are being destroyed. In an effort to assist farm owners and workers, Liza Roeser, President and CEO of FiftyFlowers, a small business with headquarters in Boise, Idaho, and Quito, Ecuador (www.FiftyFlowers.com) has made it a priority to work feverishly with flower farms all over the world to ship fresh flowers at a significantly reduced cost to customers affected by this pandemic.

“For the past 22 years, we have created a reliable distribution channel and I have worked, visited, and developed relationships with these farms all over the world. I am passionate about saving the flowers, farms and workers. I want to do my part to continue to brighten the lives of people experiencing isolation caused by this pandemic and get these amazing flowers into their hands,” stated Roeser.

The flower farm owners and Roeser have worked on a plan during these trying times to deliver fresh, quality flowers to anyone who wants them directly from the flower farm to their doorstep.

“Things will eventually get back to normal after this is over. People will have events and celebrations. But for now, life is changing daily for so many across the world. One thing doesn’t change, the love, the joy, and the memories flowers bring. I am so proud of my team for continuing to work through these tough times to brighten the lives of customers during these very uncertain times,” concluded Roeser.

About FiftyFlowers

FiftyFlowers is an online company that provides wholesale flowers delivered fresh from their partner farms to your doorstep. DIY Couples, event planners and florists come to FiftyFlowers for the variety of flowers available, excellent customer service and dependability of a company that has delivered premium, fresh cut flowers for over 100,000 events. With years of experience, FiftyFlowers is the expert in farm-direct wholesale flowers. Visit: www.fiftyflowers.com or call 877.507.6737.


© Business Wire 2020
