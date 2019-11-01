Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fight for fitness - With Fitbit, Google takes on Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

(Reuters) - Competition in the wearable market is taking a turn as Alphabet Inc-owned Google buys Fitbit Inc in a bid to take on Apple and Samsung.

Google agreed to buy Fitbit for $2.1 billion as it looks to introduce "Made by Google" wearable devices into the market.

Here is a snapshot of the projected growth in the wearable market, according to research firm Statista.

Revenue and users:


Interactive graphic on wearable market projected users and revenue:https://tmsnrt.rs/2N5eApO

Major markets:


Interactive graphic on major global markets for wearables:https://tmsnrt.rs/2PzlhlH


Interactive graphic on top makers of wearables by market share:https://tmsnrt.rs/2BzkJ75

The top 5 companies-

1. Xiaomi's Mi Smart Band 4, priced at 39.99 euro ($44.64), comes with heart rate and proximity sensor to allow some touchless operation.

2. Apple Inc's Apple Watch Series 5 starts at $399 and includes an electrical heart sensor and an always-on display among other features.

3. China's Huawei Technologies offers Huawei Watch 2 GT, priced at $275 and offers carrier support, GPS, heart rate monitor, offline music support and tracks user's vitals.

4. Fitbit's Versa Lite tracks activity, sleep and heart rate and is priced at $159.95, while its latest offering Fitbit Versa 2 is priced at $199.95 and comes with Amazon Alexa and heart rate tracker.

5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Watches start at $330 and features contactless payments and smartphone connectivity. Its other major product, Galaxy Fit, is a fitness band priced at $100 and tracks the user's vitals and moves.

Another major player Garmin Ltd is known for its Forerunner series, aimed at athletes, which starts at $169 and offers features including heart rate monitor and GPS. The company's Fenix premium smartwatches are priced at $800 and feature GPS guidance and heart rate monitor.


Interactive graphic on global wrist-worn wearable devices market share:https://tmsnrt.rs/2BzkJ75

(Reporting by Amal S, Ambhini Aishwarya and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.70% 1267.1 Delayed Quote.20.46%
APPLE INC. 2.20% 254.19 Delayed Quote.54.22%
FITBIT, INC. 15.61% 7.1423 Delayed Quote.24.35%
GARMIN LTD 1.57% 94.805 Delayed Quote.48.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13pBENTON COUNTY OR : November 2019 Road Division Construction Schedule and Updates
PU
03:11pTop Fed Officials Signal Comfort With Pause in Rate Cuts -- Update
DJ
03:10pPhase one trade deal with China is in good shape - U.S. Commerce Secretary
RE
03:10pU.S.-China trade deal in sight after progress in high-level talks
RE
03:09pFight for fitness - With Fitbit, Google takes on Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung
RE
03:09pShares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data
RE
03:06pU.S.-China trade deal in sight after progress in high-level talks
RE
03:02pTrump Administration Stops Enforcing Some Nondiscrimination Provisions in Federal Grants
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data
2AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
3Trump says U.S., China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon
4NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
5NEL : CORRECTION: Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group