Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fighting Fake MeToos: Common Sense Workplace Privacy Bill Goes to Congress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 02:19pm EDT

Washington D.C., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Restore Privacy Act of 2019 is circulating in draft form to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees. The proposed legislation, supported by Los Angeles-based businessman Alki David, is intended to protect both plaintiffs and defendants in civil employment cases from being “tried and convicted” in social media. The rise of lawyers who profit off of Fake MeToo cases has created an urgent need for this reform. The common sense protections would bring civil employment cases in line with medical, insurance, and family law.

The need is clear. With increasing unfiltered mainstream media and social media, officers of the court are now exploiting mass media in a malicious fashion to publicly reveal sensitive, private, and often false information associated with civil employment legal proceedings. This often results in the accused being defamed, slandered, and found guilty in the court of public opinion, reputation in ruin, on a global scale, long before a court has determined the guilt or innocence of the accused.  

“I’ve been fighting bogus lawsuits from greedy lawyers exploiting the MeToo movement for their own gain for years,” said Alki David, CEO of FilmOn Networks. “But I’m not doing this for myself. I’m seeking common sense reform to keep unethical lawyers in check, and protect the average business owner, or manager, or any worker, who can’t pay lawyers to fight for their good name.” 

The law would prohibit officers of the court from making any public statements about the legal matter or accused and mandate that the facts, arguments, and deliberations during a civil employment legal proceeding remain sealed throughout the court process and only opened at the end of the court proceeding, only if the accused is found guilty or otherwise legally found at fault or at the  discretion of the judge in extraordinary circumstances. This would include “planting” stories (as one celebrity attorney was found to have done on behalf of Harvey Weinstein), cable news interviews, leaks and all social media such as Twitter. Gloria Allred has recently spoken about her support for increased privacy in these matters as well, and is supporting similar legal changes in California.

The proposed legislation is being managed through the congressional process by Washington D.C.-based Jeffrey Taylor of USGRI Government Relations.

For more information about the proposed legislation, or to request an interview with Mr. David, contact: press@filmon.com 

FOTV Media Networks
press@filmon.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:01pJ & J SNACK FOODS : & Snack Foods to Debut New Products and C-Store Solutions at NACS Show 2019
PR
03:01pThryv® Announces Scott Galloway as Keynote Speaker at Connect19, the Dallas Area's One-Day Success and Growth Summit for Entrepreneurs
BU
03:01pInnovium Introduces TERALYNX 5 Data-Center Switch Family, Delivering Breakthrough Capabilities for ToR, Enterprise, Edge and 5G Applications
BU
03:01pNOVARTIS : Details Manipulation of Data on Gene Therapy, Responding to FDA Probe--Update
DJ
03:00pInnovium Enhances TERALYNX Switch Architecture to enable Industry-first Scalability and Feature Consistency across 1Tbps to 51.2Tbps+ Solutions in a Single Chip
BU
03:00pNFWF and Pūlama Lāna'i Seeking to Award Grants to Protect and Enhance Lāna‘i's Native Ecosystems
GL
02:58pMICRON SOLUTIONS INC /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:58pPRESS CONFERENCE : Mission Neighborhood Centers, Inc. (MNC) Unveils Plans for a New Child Development Center at the Former Mission District Police Station
PR
02:58pSCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Honored With Military Friendly® Employer Award for 13th Time
BU
02:56pVERTICAL COMPUTER SYSTEMS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
4METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : Postponed MREL debt issuance
5Trump criticizes China's trade practices at U.N., will not take 'bad deal'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group