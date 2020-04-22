Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fighting for the Frontline: Apollo Makes Healthcare Staffing Platform Free Amid COVID-19 Crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Startup waives all fees to accommodate immediate staffing deficiencies resulting from outbreak in support of facilities in need

Apollo, a healthcare technology startup that matches healthcare professionals with medical facilities seeking immediate shift coverage, recently announced that all usage fees for its staffing platform have been waived for the next four weeks as the company pivots to focus on supporting healthcare professionals and facilities on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak. To date, Apollo has more than 90 physicians enrolled with several major health systems, and since the onset of the pandemic, platform users—both providers and facilities—have quadrupled.

Founded in 2019 by medical students at the University of Iowa, Apollo’s online platform was established to address the hiring crisis in medicine by increasing provider transferability and staffing speed. Using the platform, hospitals post jobs for professionals seeking positions, who then create profiles to be matched algorithmically with facilities most in need.

“Having grown up as the child of a physician that primarily served rural hospitals, I have witnessed firsthand the impact that provider shortages can have on patient care,” said Dr. Jon Lensing, co-founder and CEO of Apollo. “In rural areas, when a hospital closes, patient death rate rises roughly 5.9%. This is what we aim to change in founding Apollo and shifting to provide our platform for free for four weeks as we pivot to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

Apollo is waiving all fees to aid healthcare facilities seeking increased care for patients due to COVID-19 in order to:

  • Address the significant need for medical professionals across various specialties—including physicians, nurses and medical assistants
  • Provide a centralized location to host hiring needs of medical facilities and availability of healthcare providers
  • Connect available providers/volunteers to facilities in direct need
  • Help clinical teams save critical time and resources to maintain focus on serving patients
  • Automate matches for quick and secure provider placements

“Designed by and for healthcare providers, the Apollo platform and team have proven to be highly adaptable and responsive, connecting providers and hospital systems and care facilities and enabling real-time responses to critical workforce needs,” said Michael Flesher, CEO at the Iowa Medical Society.

“Apollo’s platform enables healthcare facilities to proactively engage with available medical professionals in a streamlined manner,” said Dr. Charles Keller, former Chief Medical Officer of Mercy Medical Center. “It truly has the potential to transform the dynamics of how healthcare is provided.”

Without Apollo’s technology, hiring healthcare providers to fill staffing gaps often requires two to six months, with time-consuming paper applications and long lead times. During this time of crisis, healthcare facilities do not have time to navigate such a cumbersome process. Additionally, Apollo’s platform eliminates the need for third-party staffing agencies, providing users significant cost savings, which can be reallocated to patient care.

About Apollo

Apollo is a healthcare technology startup committed to improving community health through the accelerated delivery of patient services by matching physicians and residents with hospitals actively hiring for temporary provider coverage. Apollo facilitates permanent placements for those seeking full-time employment. The company headquarters is located in Iowa City, IA. For more information, visit www.apollohct.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aSANTANDER : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
08:11aKWS SAAT : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
08:11aNEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:11aBOK FINANCIAL CORP ET AL : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:11aMETSO OYJ : to publish its Interim Review for January-March 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020
AQ
08:11aROLLS-ROYCE : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:10aAMAZON COM : NCLAT Directs Investigation Into Alleged Abuse Of Dominant Position By Flipkart -Quashes Earlier CCI Order Closing The Case
AQ
08:10aAMAZON COM : Wins The First Battle -Karnataka High Court Stays CCI Order Directing Investigation Against And Flipkart
AQ
08:10aNEXTERA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:10aCAMBRIDGE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio -- Update
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
3BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis
4NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
5ASOS PLC : ASOS : Boohoo bucks British lockdown blues as sales rebound

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group