Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Figure of the month: 10 m3

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 04:25am EDT

01.08.2019 - News

created by Arnulf Hinkel, Finanzjournalist

When Deutsche Börse Commodities published its semi-annual report in early July 2019, the company had every reason to celebrate: the gold holdings physically backing the Xetra-Gold bearer note had risen to 194.3 tonnes - an increase of 13 tonnes since early 2019 and an all-time-high for Xetra-Gold. Had it not been for one person kindly pointing it out to us, the fact that the day was also an anniversary of a very special kind would have gone unnoticed.

Just shy of €8 bn. contained within in the smallest of spaces

According to the current gold price (as of 26 July 2019), the Xetra-Gold holdings are worth some €7.95 bn. How much space does that sum in gold take up? Not much, because gold is known to be very heavy. Which takes us to the Xetra-Gold figure of the month, hidden in plain sight: the new record gold holdings take up a number worthy of an anniversary - that is, almost exactly 10 cubic metres.

Gold is one of the heaviest materials on earth

By definition, water has a density of 1.0 g/cm3 at a temperature of 0.0 degrees, oak wood has a density of 0.8 g/cm3, and hard coal a density of 1.3g/cm3. Of course, concrete has a higher density at 1.8 g/cm3, and window glass, with a density often underestimated, is 2.5 g/cm3. Heavy metals such as iron steel at 7.7 g/cm3 and cast iron at 7.9 g/cm3 have a considerably higher density. Gold exceeds all these numbers by far with a density of 19.3 g/cm3. Only four substances are heavier: rhenium, platinum, iridium and osmium. Relate the specific density of gold to the weight of Deutsche Börse Commodities' gold holdings, and the result is exactly 10.056 m3. It really is quite simple. All you have to do is come up with the idea - which is why we would like to extend a big thanks to our esteemed colleague Dr Carsten Schäfer, who did exactly that!

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 08:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:12aOil drops below $65 on Fed outlook, ample supply
RE
05:10aThomson Reuters raises outlook, grows fastest since financial crisis
RE
05:09aNatural Gas Distribution Market Expected To Reach A Value Of Nearly $872.06 Billion By 2022
AQ
05:08aIndonesia to ease bank merger rules to encourage consolidation
RE
05:08aUK holiday-makers feel early hit from pound's new Brexit fall
RE
05:07aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls on Shell, Fed disappointment; banks rise
RE
04:49aMaking sense of chaos? Algos scour social media for clues to crypto moves
RE
04:46a'Suffocating' UK factories report biggest fall in output in seven years - PMI
RE
04:46aWorld food prices ease for second month running in July - U.N. FAO
RE
04:45aEUROPE : Financials drive European stocks bounce after Fed hit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
2ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : cuts steel demand forecast, targets asset sales
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE lifts forecast but warns Boeing grounding may cost $1.4 billi..
4CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : whistleblower gets first False Claims payout over cybersecurity
5VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Utility Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group