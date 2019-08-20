Fila Group Named Again to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

Fila Group rises to top 500 on prestigious list of growing companies

The Fila Group, LLC, an information technology and consulting firm, announced today that for the second consecutive year the company has made the prestigious Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing private companies in America for 2019 – rising to 484 in 2019 from 793 last year.

“Fila Group is honored to be recognized again among our peers in the elite Inc. 5000 list, and to be ranked in the top 500 companies,” said Jonathan Keough, President and Chief Operating Officer. “We continue to strengthen and diversify our business, and to receive this distinction again – and rise in the ranking—demonstrates the value we bring every day to our growing client base.”

The Fila Group earned the rank of 484 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, a group that over the years included companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp and Zillow. Inc. is an award-winning American weekly magazine which publishes content about small businesses and startups.

“Fila Group’s recognition for the second consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list enhances our reputation as a dynamic, growing company that is exceeding customer expectations,” said Ravi Shankar, Fila Group Chief Executive Officer. “Our work is resonating with clients and standing out in the demanding information technology business of today.”

As a top 500 company, Fila Group will be featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20. The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fila Group is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.filagroup.com.

About Fila Group

Founded in 2004, Fila Group provides expert advice and services in the areas of IT strategy & transformation, enterprise architecture planning & execution, capital planning and investment control, business process reengineering, and Cloud strategy and transformation.

Fila Group customers include: Federal Student Aid (FSA), the Department of Education, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Department of the Interior, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Labor, US Forest Service, General Services Administration, Department of Transportation, Department of Agriculture, State of Minnesota, State of Virginia, and the State of Washington.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005636/en/