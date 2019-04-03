Log in
FileMaker, Inc. :, Dominates Workplace Innovation Platforms With No. 1 Ranking on G2 Crowd

04/03/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

On Monday, G2 Crowd released its Spring 2019 Workplace Innovation Platforms Report, naming FileMaker, Inc., the clear leader against competitors like Airtable, Google App Maker, Salesforce Lightning, Quick Base, and others.

G2 Crowd scores products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community (collected through January 31, 2019), as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. It applies a unique algorithm to this data to calculate customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time.

Download the full report: https://content.filemaker.com/G2_Crowd_report_2019

“FileMaker’s Workplace Innovation Platform enables businesses to move from maintenance to growth,” said Ann Monroe, vice president of worldwide marketing and customer success at FileMaker, Inc. “We help people who are actually in the trenches solve problems by allowing them to innovate their own way. This ranking from G2 Crowd is particularly gratifying because it’s based on reviews from those we strive to serve.”

FileMaker’s top ranking reflects its long history of fostering workplace innovation, including:

  • Empowering problem solvers: Today’s problem solvers aren’t exclusive to the C-suite or IT department. Rather, they operate across many levels, consistently demonstrating aptitude, creativity, and determination. FileMaker’s Workplace Innovation Platform provides an intuitive framework that problem solvers in any role can use to build a custom app.
  • Instant innovation and sharing: FileMaker’s Workplace Innovation Platform allows continual process improvements and deployment across any device without the need to learn multiple coding languages.
  • Robust ecosystem: The company’s support ecosystem includes free training resources, a strong community of developers, and a robust network of partners.

“We created the Workplace Innovation Platforms category to better depict the evolution of trends in mobility, workplace and digital transformation,” said Aaron Walker, senior research specialist at G2 Crowd. “Workplace Innovation Platforms empower business users to be problem solvers and allow any member of an organization to contribute and assist in modernizing business operations. We needed a space to compare products used by global organizations and SMBs to build new tools and adapt existing ones for practical, modern use.”

About FileMaker, Inc.

FileMaker, Inc. is an Apple subsidiary that makes the FileMaker Platform, a Workplace Innovation Platform for teams of a few to a few hundred who are stuck in a work rut that neither appliance apps nor enterprise systems help them escape. By making powerful technologies accessible to everyone, the FileMaker Platform quickly solves unique problems — even as they change.

© 2019 FileMaker, Inc. All rights reserved. FileMaker, FileMaker Cloud, FileMaker Go and the file folder logo are registered trademarks of FileMaker, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. FileMaker WebDirect is a trademark of FileMaker, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
