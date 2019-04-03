FileMaker, Inc. :, Dominates Workplace Innovation Platforms With No. 1 Ranking on G2 Crowd

On Monday, G2 Crowd released its Spring 2019 Workplace Innovation
Platforms Report, naming FileMaker, Inc., the clear leader against
competitors like Airtable, Google App Maker, Salesforce Lightning, Quick
Base, and others.
G2 Crowd scores products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its
user community (collected through January 31, 2019), as well as data
aggregated from online sources and social networks. It applies a unique
algorithm to this data to calculate customer satisfaction and market
presence scores in real time.
Download the full report: https://content.filemaker.com/G2_Crowd_report_2019
“FileMaker’s Workplace Innovation Platform enables businesses to move
from maintenance to growth,” said Ann Monroe, vice president of
worldwide marketing and customer success at FileMaker, Inc. “We help
people who are actually in the trenches solve problems by allowing them
to innovate their own way. This ranking from G2 Crowd is particularly
gratifying because it’s based on reviews from those we strive to serve.”
FileMaker’s top ranking reflects its long history of fostering workplace
innovation, including:
-
Empowering problem solvers: Today’s problem solvers aren’t
exclusive to the C-suite or IT department. Rather, they operate across
many levels, consistently demonstrating aptitude, creativity, and
determination. FileMaker’s Workplace Innovation Platform provides an
intuitive framework that problem solvers in any role can use to build
a custom app.
-
Instant innovation and sharing: FileMaker’s Workplace
Innovation Platform allows continual process improvements and
deployment across any device without the need to learn multiple coding
languages.
-
Robust ecosystem: The company’s support ecosystem includes free
training resources, a strong community of developers, and a robust
network of partners.
“We created the Workplace Innovation Platforms category to better depict
the evolution of trends in mobility, workplace and digital
transformation,” said Aaron Walker, senior research specialist at G2
Crowd. “Workplace Innovation Platforms empower business users to be
problem solvers and allow any member of an organization to contribute
and assist in modernizing business operations. We needed a space to
compare products used by global organizations and SMBs to build new
tools and adapt existing ones for practical, modern use.”
About FileMaker, Inc.
FileMaker,
Inc. is an Apple subsidiary that makes the FileMaker Platform, a
Workplace Innovation Platform for teams of a few to a few hundred who
are stuck in a work rut that neither appliance apps nor enterprise
systems help them escape. By making powerful technologies accessible to
everyone, the FileMaker Platform quickly solves unique problems — even
as they change.
© 2019 FileMaker, Inc. All rights reserved. FileMaker, FileMaker Cloud,
FileMaker Go and the file folder logo are registered trademarks of
FileMaker, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. FileMaker WebDirect is
a trademark of FileMaker, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of
their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005208/en/