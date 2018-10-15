FileShadow : Announces Desktop App to Enhance the FileShadow : Cloud File Assurance Service

FileShadow
today announces the FileShadow Desktop app, coming Nov. 15, 2018. The
app aggregates files stored in Apple iCloud Files, and local and direct
attached storage (DAS), including Drobo direct attached appliances. With
this addition, the majority of all cloud and Mac OS storage options are
made available in one secure cloud vault for a consolidated catalog of
files.
An additional benefit of FileShadow’s Desktop app is that any files and
photos placed in iCloud from a Mac, a browser, an iPhone, or any Apple
device can become part of the FileShadow archive.
“To our knowledge, FileShadow is the first archiving system to include
iCloud files into a cloud archive and search system,” said Tyrone Pike,
President and CEO of FileShadow. “Users can now search across multiple
cloud sources and iCloud at the same time from a single catalog.”
FileShadow archives and automatically catalogs photos and files across
multiple cloud storage, desktop and NAS/DAS platforms, including Adobe
Creative Cloud, Adobe's Lightroom solutions, Mac OS desktop (including
iCloud Drive files and iCloud Photos), Box, Dropbox, Google
Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, and Drobo network and direct
attached storage (NAS/DAS) devices.
FileShadow does not replace these cloud storage vendors; it aggregates
the files from these sources and protects them in a single cloud vault.
As files are added to FileShadow’s service, extensive, searchable
metadata is created for each file. The service discovers a file’s
content and location (GPS), performs optical character recognition (OCR)
on PDFs, and creates machine learning (ML)-generated vision tags for
photographic images and graphics. This analysis helps users more
effectively find files that are stored in their various accounts and
devices.
“Because of FileShadow’s extensive machine learning process, you don’t
have to remember where files are stored anymore,” said Jeff Looman,
FileShadow’s VP of Engineering. “You can search for a specific word
found in a document, including a scanned PDF. Or, you can search for
attributes of a file, such as ‘sailing’ or ‘skiing,’ along with the
geolocation, and the service will find files or photos that relate to
those topics, even though there was no entered metadata or file name in
those files.”
The service also archives each revision and generation of every file,
regardless of whether or not it was retained in the original, linked
cloud storage system—thus providing a specific system of record for all
files stored in each cloud storage account.
FileShadow delivers “11 Nines” of durability, providing the assurance
that assets stored on the user’s Apple iCloud will be quickly accessible
through the FileShadow Desktop App, fully protected in a secure cloud
vault, and available for a lifetime.
The FileShadow Service is free of charge for up to 100 GB of data.
Subscriptions are available for more storage.
