FileShadow : Announces Desktop App to Enhance the FileShadow : Cloud File Assurance Service

FileShadow is the first service provider to aggregate files from all of the major cloud storage providers, NAS/DAS devices and now through the FileShadow Desktop App—including iCloud Drive files and iCloud Photos—to enable secure cataloging, archiving and searching of all files

FileShadow today announces the FileShadow Desktop app, coming Nov. 15, 2018. The app aggregates files stored in Apple iCloud Files, and local and direct attached storage (DAS), including Drobo direct attached appliances. With this addition, the majority of all cloud and Mac OS storage options are made available in one secure cloud vault for a consolidated catalog of files.

An additional benefit of FileShadow’s Desktop app is that any files and photos placed in iCloud from a Mac, a browser, an iPhone, or any Apple device can become part of the FileShadow archive.

“To our knowledge, FileShadow is the first archiving system to include iCloud files into a cloud archive and search system,” said Tyrone Pike, President and CEO of FileShadow. “Users can now search across multiple cloud sources and iCloud at the same time from a single catalog.”

FileShadow archives and automatically catalogs photos and files across multiple cloud storage, desktop and NAS/DAS platforms, including Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe's Lightroom solutions, Mac OS desktop (including iCloud Drive files and iCloud Photos), Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, and Drobo network and direct attached storage (NAS/DAS) devices.

FileShadow does not replace these cloud storage vendors; it aggregates the files from these sources and protects them in a single cloud vault. As files are added to FileShadow’s service, extensive, searchable metadata is created for each file. The service discovers a file’s content and location (GPS), performs optical character recognition (OCR) on PDFs, and creates machine learning (ML)-generated vision tags for photographic images and graphics. This analysis helps users more effectively find files that are stored in their various accounts and devices.

“Because of FileShadow’s extensive machine learning process, you don’t have to remember where files are stored anymore,” said Jeff Looman, FileShadow’s VP of Engineering. “You can search for a specific word found in a document, including a scanned PDF. Or, you can search for attributes of a file, such as ‘sailing’ or ‘skiing,’ along with the geolocation, and the service will find files or photos that relate to those topics, even though there was no entered metadata or file name in those files.”

The service also archives each revision and generation of every file, regardless of whether or not it was retained in the original, linked cloud storage system—thus providing a specific system of record for all files stored in each cloud storage account.

FileShadow delivers “11 Nines” of durability, providing the assurance that assets stored on the user’s Apple iCloud will be quickly accessible through the FileShadow Desktop App, fully protected in a secure cloud vault, and available for a lifetime.

The FileShadow Service is free of charge for up to 100 GB of data. Subscriptions are available for more storage.

About FileShadow

FileShadow is a service that aggregates files from multiple cloud sources, Mac OS desktop and Drobo network and direct attached storage (NAS/DAS) devices into one secure, reliable and searchable cloud vault. Using machine learning, FileShadow provides superior indexing and searching capabilities and provides “11 nines” of durability for optimal file protection. FileShadow supports multiple cloud storage sources, including Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe's Lightroom solutions, Mac OS desktop (including iCloud Drive files and iCloud Photos), Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and OneDrive for Business, along with Drobo NAS/DAS devices. With FileShadow, users can quickly find any file with advanced search features such as file content, OCR of PDFs, GPS location and image searches. Visit FileShadow.com for more information.

