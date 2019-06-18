FileShadow, Inc. : Now Provides Custom Tagging Capabilities for Files Stored in the FileShadow Vault

Customers can now create their own custom tags, and edit the tags supplied by FileShadow’s machine learning algorithms to provide accurate, fine-tuned metadata tags for faster searches.

FileShadow, Inc. today announces the addition of custom tagging capabilities, allowing users to organize files and photos stored in their FileShadow cloud vault by using custom search tags.

Users can select one file or as many files as they want to adjust. They can add new tags, or edit or remove any auto-generated tags that aren’t relevant to their files in the vault.

“One of the built-in features of FileShadow is an extensible metadata store. We’ve enhanced the system by allowing user editing of the metadata tags,” said Tyrone Pike, president and CEO of FileShadow. “With FileShadow, customers can collect all of their content, and fine-tune the metadata tags so they can efficiently locate their files.”

When a file is copied into the FileShadow vault, the service automatically generates searchable metadata for each file, including location (GPS), optical character recognition (OCR) of PDFs and machine learning (ML)-generated tags for images. By using machine learning, FileShadow provides superior search capabilities, allowing the user to find files quickly.

For example, a picture of someone golfing might automatically generate tags such as golf, golf ball, golf club, golf course, professional golfer and sand wedge, even if those terms are not in the file name.

As a result of the automated tagging feature, users can quickly find images related to their search term. With this new FileShadow update, users can also adjust the terms associated with their files. In the example above, users could add the term “putter” and delete “sand wedge,” making their tags more relevant to content depicted in the image.

FileShadow builds a metadata system for all files, regardless of their storage source. Sources include cloud storage (iCloud, Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe’s Lightroom solutions, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and OneDrive for Business) and local storage (macOS, Windows Desktops, Windows Virtual Desktops, Drobo network and direct attached storage (NAS/DAS) devices*). The service provides a single, secure vault from which to search and access files.

The FileShadow Service is free of charge for up to 100 GB of data. Subscriptions are available for more storage ($15/month for 1 TB; $25/month for 2 TB; each additional terabyte is $10/month). Subscriptions for FileShadow for Virtual Desktops are available for $25/month for 2 TB, and each additional terabyte is $10/month.

About FileShadow

FileShadow is a service that aggregates files from multiple cloud sources, Windows Virtual Desktops, Windows PC and macOS desktops, and Drobo network and direct attached storage (NAS/DAS) devices into one secure, reliable and searchable cloud vault. Compatible with Amazon WorkSpaces, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, HVE ConneXions VDI Solutions, IOXO Workspace Technology, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop, and VMWare Horizon, FileShadow for Windows Virtual Desktop delivers thin provisioned access to the user’s vault.

Using machine learning, FileShadow provides superior indexing and searching capabilities. With FileShadow, users can quickly find any file with advanced search features such as file content, OCR of PDFs, GPS location and image searches. FileShadow is hosted on Google Cloud and IBM Cloud with storage on IBM Cloud Object Storage (COS) and Wasabi’s Hot Cloud Storage, providing “11 nines” of durability for optimal file protection. FileShadow supports multiple cloud storage sources, including Windows PC and macOS desktops (including iCloud Drive files and iCloud Photos), Drobo NAS/DAS devices*, Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe’s Lightroom solutions, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and OneDrive for Business.

* Supported Drobo NAS products include: 5N, 5N2, B810n; DAS Products Include: 5C, 5D/5Dt, 5D3 on Windows over USB and the 5C, 5D/5Dt, 5D3, 8D for Mac.

