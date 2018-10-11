FileTrail to Showcase its Governance Policy Suite, FileTrail GPS™, at ARMA Live! 2018

Conference attendees can see demonstrations of FileTrail’s newest records management and information governance solutions at exhibit booth #508

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail , a leader in next-generation information governance and records management software , announces its participation at the upcoming ARMA Live! 2018 annual conference. FileTrail will demonstrate recent product enhancements including features that improve the process of upgrading from legacy RM systems and FileTrail GPS™, its newest platform that advances information governance.

FileTrail GPS revolutionizes how firms implement IG policies and meet their outside counsel guidelines by managing retention policies across all repositories within firm ecosystems and automating their review cycles to achieve auditable, defensible disposition. FileTrail’s newest document management system connectors include NetDocuments, iManage and OpenText, allowing firms to manage retention policies against any record in any repository and achieve a more modern, streamlined RM/DM solution.

The 2018 ARMA Live! conference is focused on helping ARMA members harness the power of information, which is among the most important resources used within their organizations. As innovation and new technologies continue to evolve, so too does the way in which the world uses records and data to make informed decisions and shape policy. It’s never been more important to adopt a modern approach to information governance that improves compliance.

FileTrail GPS provides the holistic information governance solution that organizations need today. The platform automates the retention and disposition of files contained in RM/DM systems in accordance with both OCG and firm policies, and its newest advancements address the expensive overhead and complex tasks associated with matter mobility, including lateral moves and other records transfers.

ARMA Live! 2018 is being held October 22-24 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, where FileTrail can be found in the exhibit hall at booth #508.

About FileTrail

Since 2000, FileTrail has been developing, implementing and supporting enterprise-class information management solutions. Deployed all over the world, the company offers a highly configurable suite of records management and governance tools to help organizations manage the complete information life cycle. FileTrail is the number one cloud-based records management system for law firms, but also offers an on-premises solution. FileTrail incorporates APIs to work with the leading document management systems and the Intapp suite of products. For more information about FileTrail’s records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com .

