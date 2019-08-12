FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
Armer Douglas N.
|
|
|
|
|
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST,
|
|
_____ Director
|
|
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INC. [ BXMT ]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
__ X __ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
(Last)
|
|
(First)
|
|
(Middle)
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Vice President
|
|
|
|
C/O BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE
|
|
|
|
|
8/8/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRUST, 345 PARK AVE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
NEW YORK, NY 10154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Trans. Date
|
2A. Deemed
|
3. Trans. Code
|
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
|
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
|
6.
|
7. Nature
|
(Instr. 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
Following Reported Transaction(s)
|
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
Form:
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
Amount
|
(D)
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
4)
|
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
8/8/2019
|
|
|
|
|
S
|
|
|
915
|
(1)
|
D
|
$35.36
|
|
|
71637
|
|
|
D
|
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
8/9/2019
|
|
|
|
|
S
|
|
|
873
|
(1)
|
D
|
$35.51 (2)
|
|
|
70764
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Derivate
|
2.
|
|
3. Trans.
|
|
3A. Deemed
|
4. Trans. Code
|
5. Number of
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
|
7. Title and Amount of
|
8. Price of
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Security
|
Conversion
|
Date
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
Derivative Securities
|
Expiration Date
|
|
|
Securities Underlying
|
Derivative
|
derivative
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
(Instr. 3)
|
or Exercise
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
|
Acquired (A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative Security
|
Security
|
Securities
|
Form of
|
Beneficial
|
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
(Instr. 5)
|
Beneficially
|
Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
Security:
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Expiration
|
|
Title
|
Amount or Number of
|
|
Reported
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
(A)
|
|
(D)
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
4)
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
Represents sale of shares to satisfy certain tax withholding related obligations in connection with the vesting of previously granted restricted stock awards.
-
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $35.50 to $35.51, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide, upon request by the Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price for all transactions reported on this Form 4.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
|
|
Relationships
|
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
|
Armer Douglas N.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C/O BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Vice President
|
|
345 PARK AVE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW YORK, NY 10154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ Anthony F. Marone, Jr., Attorney-In-Fact
|
8/12/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 22:21:00 UTC