Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Filing:4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Armer Douglas N.

BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST,

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

INC. [ BXMT ]

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

Executive Vice President

C/O BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE

8/8/2019

TRUST, 345 PARK AVE

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

NEW YORK, NY 10154

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A Common Stock

8/8/2019

S

915

(1)

D

$35.36

71637

D

Class A Common Stock

8/9/2019

S

873

(1)

D

$35.51 (2)

70764

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents sale of shares to satisfy certain tax withholding related obligations in connection with the vesting of previously granted restricted stock awards.
  2. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $35.50 to $35.51, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide, upon request by the Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price for all transactions reported on this Form 4.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Armer Douglas N.

C/O BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST

Executive Vice President

345 PARK AVE

NEW YORK, NY 10154

Signatures

/s/ Anthony F. Marone, Jr., Attorney-In-Fact

8/12/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 22:21:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:38pDXC TECHNOLOGY : Lost Money in DXC Technology Company?
BU
07:37pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Stationery and Office Supplies Limited (SOS) – Resignation and Appointment
PU
07:37pBURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Adoxa 1
PU
07:37pCHINA OCEAN FISHING : FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)
PU
07:36pPLAYON : Partners with Notre Dame's IDEA Center to Get Communities More Active
PR
07:35pGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Diamondbacks purchase contract of outfielder Josh Rojas
AQ
07:32pLATAM AIRLINES : reports preliminary monthly statistics for July 2019
PU
07:25pBENGAL ENERGY : Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
EQ
07:25pBengal Energy Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
NE
07:22pJAPAN DISPLAY : Addendum of Financial Results Announcement for the First Quarter of FY 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION : PROSPECT CAPITAL : Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For its Outstanding 4...
2GLACIER MEDIA INC. : GLACIER MEDIA : Second Quarter Results
3BENGAL ENERGY LTD : BENGAL ENERGY : Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
4Sandals® Resorts Shatters Expectations of All-Inclusive Resorts with Launch of 5-Star Ad Campaign
5CORELOGIC INC : CORELOGIC : Nicolas P. Retsinas Receives the CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award for Meritorious Servi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group