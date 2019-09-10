|
Filing:4
09/10/2019 | 07:02pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
Armer Douglas N.
|
|
|
|
|
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST,
|
|
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INC. [ BXMT ]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_____ Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
|
(Last)
|
|
(First)
|
|
(Middle)
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Vice President
|
|
|
C/O BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE
|
|
|
|
|
9/9/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRUST, 345 PARK AVE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
NEW YORK, NY 10154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Trans. Date
|
2A. Deemed
|
3. Trans. Code
|
4. Securities Acquired (A)
|
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
|
6.
|
7. Nature
|
(Instr. 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
|
or Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
Following Reported Transaction(s)
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
Form:
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
Amount
|
|
(D)
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
4)
|
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
9/9/2019
|
|
|
|
|
S
|
|
|
801 (1)
|
|
D
|
$35.44
|
|
|
69963
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Derivate
|
2.
|
|
3. Trans.
|
3A. Deemed
|
4. Trans. Code
|
5. Number of
|
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
|
7. Title and Amount of
|
|
8. Price of
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Security
|
Conversion
|
Date
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
|
Derivative Securities
|
|
Expiration Date
|
|
|
Securities Underlying
|
|
Derivative
|
derivative
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
(Instr. 3)
|
or Exercise
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
|
Acquired (A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative Security
|
|
Security
|
Securities
|
Form of
|
Beneficial
|
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
Beneficially
|
Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
Security:
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Expiration
|
|
Title
|
Amount or Number of
|
|
|
Reported
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
(A)
|
|
(D)
|
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
4)
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
Represents sale of shares to satisfy certain tax withholding related obligations in connection with the vesting of previously granted restricted stock awards.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
|
|
Relationships
|
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
|
Armer Douglas N.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C/O BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Vice President
|
|
345 PARK AVE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW YORK, NY 10154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ Anthony F. Marone, Jr., Attorney-In-Fact
|
9/10/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 23:01:02 UTC
|
|
|08:05p
|Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Investor Presentation
|
AW
|08:05p
|Hagens Berman Reminds Pluralsight (PS) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $100,000+ to Contact the Firm
|
GL
|08:03p
|TWOU CLASS ACTION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Reminds TWOU Investors of October 7, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
|
GL
|08:02p
|OKLO RESOURCES : Precious Metals Summit Investor Presentation
|
PU
|08:02p
|SOUTHERN GOLD : Gubong Gold Project 'Permit to Develop' Approved
|
PU
|08:01p
|Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Granite Construction, Pluralsight, NetApp, and SAExploration and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
|
GL
|08:01p
|ACI WORLDWIDE : Banks and Fintechs Are Global Leaders in Payments Innovation, Study by ACI Worldwide and Ovum Reveals
|
BU
|08:01p
|RAZER FINTECH : Appoints Mr. Lim Siong Guan to Its Board of Advisors
|
BU
|08:00p
|GHDX, SRCI, PVTL, and WAIR Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
|
GL
|08:00p
|Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Carbonite, GTT Communications, Curaleaf, and 2U and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
|
GL
|
|
|