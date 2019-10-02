|
Filing:4
10/02/2019 | 07:14pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Cotton Leonard W
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST,
_____ 10% Owner
INC. [ BXMT ]
__X__ Director
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
46 LEMOYNE LANE
9/30/2019
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
JOHNS ISLAND, SC 29455
_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
Class A Common Stock
9/30/2019
A
703
A
(1)
22804
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans. Code
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
(Instr. 8)
Derivative Securities
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
Acquired (A) or
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
Following
Direct (D)
Date
Expiration
Title
Amount or Number of
Reported
or Indirect
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
(Instr. 4)
4)
Explanation of Responses:
-
Represents an award of Class A Common Stock Units in lieu of retainer and meeting fees that convert to shares of Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis as determined at the time of the grant. The number of shares of Class A Common Stock subject to the award was calculated by dividing $25,000 in retainer and meeting fees by the average adjusted closing price for the third quarter of 2019.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
OfficerOther
Cotton Leonard W
46 LEMOYNE LANE
X
JOHNS ISLAND, SC 29455
Signatures
/s/ Anthony F. Marone, Jr., Attorney-In-Fact
10/2/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 23:13:07 UTC
