Filing of the Groupama Assurances Mutuelles 2019 Half Year Financial Report

Groupama Assurances Mutuelles announces its Half Year Financial Report for 2019 is now available on its website and has been filed with the French stock exchange regulatory authority, l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This document includes the half year 2019 consolidated financial statements, the half year activity report, the declaration by the person responsible for the Half Year Financial Report as well as the statutory auditors’ review on the half year consolidated financial information.

The Half Year Financial Report can be viewed on Groupama’s website (www.groupama.com), under the « Finance / Financial Information » section in French and on 6 September in English.

