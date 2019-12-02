Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FilmOn CEO Alki David Responds to Mahim Khan Trial Decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 05:57pm EST

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Mahim Kahn v. Alki David trial in L.A. Superior Court has ended with the jury deciding against David.  Below is a statement from Alki David, CEO of FilmOn Networks which includes documented allegations of misrepresentation, threatening witnesses, and violations of court orders. It also explains his view that the legal system in California has serious flaws that make it impossible for a defendant in a “MeToo” case to get a fair trial. 

Statement from Alki David, CEO of FilmOn Networks:

“How is it justice if I’m not allowed to present any defense at all? No witnesses. No evidence. Gloria Allred and Nathan Goldberg knew they had a losing case against me and my companies and their only option -- with so much contingency money on the table -- was to cheat. 

In his closing arguments, Goldberg led the jury to believe I didn’t call any witnesses by choice. The truth is the judge blocked every possible witness I wanted to call, even to rebut new lies from the plaintiff and her witnesses. My attorney filed a motion for mistrial based on Goldberg being allowed to mislead the jury this way--the judge denied it. 

This trial proves that not only is the system broken. It’s in a state of emergency. It’s an emergency for employment law, for business and innovation in the state of California. It’s an emergency for justice. 

I’ll say it again to all of you--as I was prevented from saying in court--I never touched Mahim Khan inappropriately. I never sexually harassed her. We have evidence that she conspired with other accusers after learning about a previous sealed settlement. Both Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom have violated court orders related to this settlement. We have evidence that among this network of accusers Allred and Bloom assembled and divided up, money and jobs were offered to witnesses, and demands were made to recruit more accusers. 

We caught Khan and her witnesses in obvious lies that would have impeached them in front of the jury if the judge hadn’t denied every legitimate move we made at defense. We also have a police report and texts that show Khan literally threatened the baby of one of my witnesses. 

Allred’s Diagnosis-on-Demand doctor has testified in 10 cases for the firm so far this year, as he admitted in court. He brags that he has a 100% record of finding PTSD in plaintiffs that hire him.  After only a few hours with Khan, he comes to court at $800 an hour, to blame me for Khan’s unresolved issues over extreme physical abuse by her own father spanning 20 years. 

With me unable to mount any defense, the plaintiff’s lies grew in number, sprouted embellishments, even contradicted themselves. Why was the judge so determined to block me from presenting any defense whatsoever? Why did she ignore egregious, unethical, even illegal behavior by the plaintiff and her attorneys? Everyone should be asking these questions. 

Gloria Allred, Nathan Goldberg and Mahim Khan took the judge’s bias, or agenda, or whatever it was, as nothing less than a license to lie.” 

Attachment 

FOTV Media Networks
3103834991
press@filmon.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:21pINFOSYS : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED FIRM, Reminds Infosys Limited Investors of Important December 23rd Deadline in Securities Class Action – INFY
BU
06:20pSMILES FIDELIDADE : Material Fact - Financial Projections
PU
06:20pBIOCERES : Form6-K
PU
06:20pASTELLAS PHARMA : ACQUISITION OF AUDENTES - Establishing a leading position in gene therapy -
PU
06:17pTrump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
RE
06:15pRMP : Option Agreement Signed to Acquire Perth Basin Oil Play
PU
06:15pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
06:15pTwo Hour Black Friday Glitch Costs Swedish Skintech Brand FOREO 10 Million Dollars
BU
06:14pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Third Coast Midstream, LLC f/k/a American Midstream Partners, LP - AMID
GL
06:12pCaltex Rejects Couche-Tard Bid But Leaves Door Open to Higher offer
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2U.S. Cyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion
3SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : Suncor Energy announces 2020 capital program and production outlook
4KEYERA CORP. : KEYERA : Announces 2019 Investor Day Details
5Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Third Coast Midstream, LLC f/k/a American ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group