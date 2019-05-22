Log in
Filming is Underway on “Tenet,” a New Film from Christopher Nolan

05/22/2019 | 12:33pm EDT

Filming has begun on Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Tenet,” being directed by Christopher Nolan.

“Tenet,” which is being filmed on location across seven countries, is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.

Nolan is directing from his own original screenplay, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen.

The international ensemble cast is led by John David Washington and also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

The film is being produced by Nolan and Emma Thomas. Thomas Hayslip is serving as executive producer.

Nolan’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, and visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson. The score is being composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing “Tenet” worldwide and has slated the film for a July 17, 2020 release.


© Business Wire 2019
