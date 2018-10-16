Fin Resources : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

SEPTEMBER 2018 QUARTERLY REPORTS

The Board of Fin Resources Limited (ASX: FIN) (Finorthe Company) provides the following commentary and Appendix 5B for the September 2018 Quarter.

Highlights

•Exploration commenced at the McKenzie Springs Project within the Halls Creek Orogen of Western Australia which has proven potential for nickel-copper-cobalt deposits

•Nickel-Copper mineralisation has already been identified at the McKenzie Springs Project which is in a similar geological setting to the nearby Savannah Nickel-Copper deposits

•Exploration aiming to identify priority Nickel-Copper and PGM targets for a follow-up EM survey and/or initial drilling

Nickel-Copper Exploration Commenced at McKenzie Springs

The Company commenced exploration activities at its McKenzie Springs Project located within the East Kimberley Region of Western Australia, 85km north-east of the township of Halls Creek. The Project covers an area of approximately 134km2with identified nickel, copper, cobalt and graphite occurrences. Exploration is focussed around the Main Gossan Prospect and regionallyover other gossans and covered areas where similar stratigraphy to that hosting Panoramic'sSavannah Nickel-Copper Mine is present.

After an extensive review of previously gathered exploration data the Company commenced a field work program of soil geochemical sampling, rock chip sampling and geology mapping. The aim of the program was to identify and prioritise Nickel-Copper-Cobalt and PGM (Platinum Group Metals) targets for a follow-up electromagnetic (EM) survey and to define priority drill targets for initial testing. The soil geochemical sampling program was completed shortly after the end of the September Quarter and assays results are expected in the coming weeks.

During the September Quarter, the Company also reprocessed data from an historical airborne VTEM survey which covered most of the McKenzie Springs Project area, along with a historical high resolution 50 metre line spaced aeromagnetic survey covering a portion of the project area. The review of historical geophysical surveys has identified over sixty (60) EM anomalies of which the Company has ranked nine (9) as high priority geophysical targets for massive sulphides. Further review of geophysical datasets during the December Quarter and the results from the recent extensive soil geochemical sampling program will allow the Company to further refine these high priority targets to allow for initial drill testing.

Corporate - Other

At the end of the September Quarter the Company had cash at bank of $4.08m. Refer to the attached Appendix 3B for further details.

About Fin Resources Limited

Fin Resources Limited is an Australian based resources company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:FIN). The Company'sprojects comprise exploration licences covering ground located in Western Australia, which the Company intends to explore for gold, base metals and graphite (refer Figure 1).

The McKenzie Springs Project is located within the Kimberley Region of Western Australia, 85km north-east of the township of Halls Creek. The Project covers an area of approximately 134km2including identified nickel, copper, cobalt and graphite occurrences. The McKenzie Springs Project is considered prospective for magmatic Ni-Cu sulphide and PGE mineralisation.

The Sentinel Project is located 130km east-northeast of the township of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia. The Project covers an area of approximately 44km2. The Sentinel Project is positioned in a prospective location in terms of regional geological and mineralisation setting, located in the Eastern Goldfields Province within the southern Laverton Tectonic Zone, a regional shear/fault system that extends as a set of NNE and NNW trending structures from Laverton towards the Pinjin area. The Sentinel Project is considered prospective for gold.

The South Big Bell Project is located 25km west of the township of Cue in the Murchison Goldfields, Western Australia. The Project covers an area of approximately 50km2. The South Big Bell Project covers the southern extensions of the greenstone belt and shear zone that hosts the Big Bell Gold Deposit. The South Big Bell Project is considered prospective for gold.

Figure 1| Location of theCompany'sProjects in Western Australia

2|Page

www.finresources.com.au

FIN Resources Limited Tenements

Tenement Location Area Structure AUSTRALIA E80/4808 Western Australia 134km251% E20/900

Western Australia 50km251% E28/2652

Western Australia 44km251% km2-Square Kilometres

Changes during the September quarter:

N/A

3|Pagewww.finresources.com.au

Appendix 5B

+Rule 5.5

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

FIN RESOURCES LIMITED

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (3 months) $A'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1 Receipts from customers

1.2 Payments for (a) exploration & evaluation (b) development (c) production (d) staff costs (e) administration and corporate costs

1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4 Interest received

1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6 Income taxes paid

1.7 Research and development refunds

1.8 Other (provide details if material)

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities - (113) - - - (48) - 16 - - - - - (113) - - - (48) - 16 - - - - (145) (145)

ABN Quarter ended ("current quarter") 25 009 121 644 30 September 2018 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/05/2010 Appendix 5B Page 1

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (3 months) $A'000 2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire: (a) property, plant and equipment (b) tenements (see item 10) (c) investments (d) other non-current assets

2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: (a) property, plant and equipment (b) tenements (see item 10) (c) investments (d) other non-current assets

2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5 Other (provide details if material)

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares

3.2 Proceeds from issue of options

3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

3.6 Repayment of borrowings

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8 Dividends paid

3.9 Other:

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/05/2010

Appendix 5B Page 2