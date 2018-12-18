FinFit : Announces One of the Largest Enterprise-Wide Financial Wellness Programs with G4S

One of Largest Private Employers in the World Taps FinFit’s Financial Wellness Platform to Increase Employee Productivity

FinFit, a FinTech company that provides over 125,000 employers with a unique financial wellness benefit platform, today announced a partnership with G4S, the leading global, integrated security company. As part of the partnership, FinFit’s innovative platform is available to more than 50,000 G4S businesses in the United States, providing them with a suite of tools and resources to improve their financial wellness, which is proven to increase employee productivity.

“G4S is committed to assessing our benefit offerings on an annual basis to proactively identify gaps and find the best solutions on the market to support our employees. It was important for us as an organization to find the right financial wellness program to help decrease our employees’ stress levels and improve their overall financial wellbeing,” said Geoff Gerks, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, G4S North America Region. “FinFit provides a holistic financial wellness offering, and we are excited to support our U.S. employees with this essential benefit.”

According to the latest financial wellness survey from leading professional services consultancy PWC, employees who stress about their financial wellness are nearly five times more likely to be distracted by their finances during work hours, and three times as likely to spend five or more hours at work handling financial matters.

“When even the best employees spend time concerned about their finances during the workday, they lose focus and the company they work for also takes a financial hit,” said David Kilby, president of FinFit and author of The New Productivity Engine: The compelling impact of financial wellness in the workplace. “We’re excited to provide all of our educational tools and resources to G4S Secure Solutions, USA, helping them improve productivity and taking some of the stress out of the daily lives of their hard-working employees.”

“Since implementing FinFit, we have received an extremely positive response from our employees. G4S employees have been asking for assistance with their current financial challenges, as well as educational resources to help them better plan for the future,” said Thom McBride, Director, Employee Benefits, G4S Secure Solutions (USA).

FinFit’s offering, which is provided to millions of employees nationwide, includes personalized financial assessments for each employee, online education tools and credit resources, student loan assistance and access to short-term employee loans, a smarter alternative to payday loans and payroll advances to assist those who do not have enough savings to afford an emergency cost.

“When unexpected life events happen, employees shouldn’t have to turn to predatory lending options for what they need,” said Cliff Kiel, Senior Vice President of Sales for FinFit. “We are proud to partner with G4S to bring competitive financing options to their employees who were previously declined credit by traditional providers. G4S employees will now have instant access to a robust tool chest of free financial resources, along with better financing options for unexpected life-event purchases. This will ultimately enable them to make healthier financial decisions and be more productive in the workplace.”

About FinFit

Founded in 2008, FinFit has grown to be one of the nation’s largest financial wellness benefit servicing over 125,000 clients. FinFit provides a self-directed online experience that lets employees measure their financial fitness and provides fun, education resources and tools to increase their financial knowledge and drive results. FinFit helps to eliminate stress in the workplace by providing real-time solutions that offer real-world help when it is needed most. FinFit is a powerful way for employers to attract and retain talent by helping employees get focused, get healthy and become more productive.

ABOUT G4S

G4S is the world's leading, global, integrated security company specializing in the provision of security and related services across six continents. The group is active in around 90 countries, and is the largest employer quoted on the London Stock Exchange with over 570,000 employees and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. For more information about G4S, visit www.G4S.us.

FinFit Loans are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC

