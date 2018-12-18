FinFit : Announces One of the Largest Enterprise-Wide Financial Wellness Programs with G4S

FinFit, a FinTech company that provides over 125,000 employers with a
unique financial wellness benefit platform, today announced a
partnership with G4S, the leading global, integrated security company.
As part of the partnership, FinFit’s innovative platform is available to
more than 50,000 G4S businesses in the United States, providing them
with a suite of tools and resources to improve their financial wellness,
which is proven to increase employee productivity.
“G4S is committed to assessing our benefit offerings on an annual basis
to proactively identify gaps and find the best solutions on the market
to support our employees. It was important for us as an organization to
find the right financial wellness program to help decrease our
employees’ stress levels and improve their overall financial wellbeing,”
said Geoff Gerks, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, G4S North America
Region. “FinFit provides a holistic financial wellness offering, and we
are excited to support our U.S. employees with this essential benefit.”
According to the latest financial wellness survey from leading
professional services consultancy PWC, employees who stress about their
financial wellness are nearly five times more likely to be distracted by
their finances during work hours, and three times as likely to spend
five or more hours at work handling financial matters.
“When even the best employees spend time concerned about their finances
during the workday, they lose focus and the company they work for also
takes a financial hit,” said David Kilby, president of FinFit and author
of The New Productivity Engine: The compelling impact of financial
wellness in the workplace. “We’re excited to provide all of our
educational tools and resources to G4S Secure Solutions, USA, helping
them improve productivity and taking some of the stress out of the daily
lives of their hard-working employees.”
“Since implementing FinFit, we have received an extremely positive
response from our employees. G4S employees have been asking for
assistance with their current financial challenges, as well as
educational resources to help them better plan for the future,” said
Thom McBride, Director, Employee Benefits, G4S Secure Solutions (USA).
FinFit’s offering, which is provided to millions of employees
nationwide, includes personalized financial assessments for each
employee, online education tools and credit resources, student loan
assistance and access to short-term employee loans, a smarter
alternative to payday loans and payroll advances to assist those who do
not have enough savings to afford an emergency cost.
“When unexpected life events happen, employees shouldn’t have to turn to
predatory lending options for what they need,” said Cliff Kiel, Senior
Vice President of Sales for FinFit. “We are proud to partner with G4S to
bring competitive financing options to their employees who were
previously declined credit by traditional providers. G4S employees will
now have instant access to a robust tool chest of free financial
resources, along with better financing options for unexpected life-event
purchases. This will ultimately enable them to make healthier financial
decisions and be more productive in the workplace.”
For more information about FinFit, visit www.FinFit.com.
About FinFit
Founded in 2008, FinFit has grown to be one of the nation’s largest
financial wellness benefit servicing over 125,000 clients. FinFit
provides a self-directed online experience that lets employees measure
their financial fitness and provides fun, education resources and tools
to increase their financial knowledge and drive results. FinFit helps to
eliminate stress in the workplace by providing real-time solutions that
offer real-world help when it is needed most. FinFit is a powerful way
for employers to attract and retain talent by helping employees get
focused, get healthy and become more productive.
ABOUT G4S
G4S is the world's leading, global, integrated security company
specializing in the provision of security and related services across
six continents. The group is active in around 90 countries, and is the
largest employer quoted on the London Stock Exchange with over 570,000
employees and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. For
more information about G4S, visit www.G4S.us.
FinFit Loans are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial
Bank, Member FDIC
