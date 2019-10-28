Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FinServ Acquisition Corp. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 06:53am EDT

New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinServ Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it intends to commence its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional units. Each unit issued in the initial public offering will consist of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “FSRVU” Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “FSRV” and “FSRVW,” respectively.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The Company intends to focus its search on companies in the financial services industry or businesses providing technology services to the financial services industry.

Barclays and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. The public offering will only be made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, tel: (888) 603-5847; and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022; email: prospectus@cantor.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such State or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov﻿. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

﻿Contact

Please send inquiries to lee@finservacquisition.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:14aPAK PETROLEUMXDXB : Indigenous oil and gas resources – Balochistan remains a hidden gem
AQ
07:14aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Stock Watch
AQ
07:14aBOEING : Airbus Overtakes Boeing in Deliveries
AQ
07:14aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : The World's Longest Non-Stop Flights
AQ
07:14aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Market Indicators
AQ
07:14aRELIANCE INS : India's indices gain for 6th straight day
AQ
07:14aAIR ARABIA ABU DHABI : Etihad, Air Arabia launch new low-cost airline in UAE
AQ
07:14aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Stock Review
AQ
07:14aPANAMAX : market switches to LR1s on higher dirty tanker rates
AQ
07:14aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : is making a phone with an under-display camera
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
2COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 3Q Net Profit Fell 29%
4Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
5COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : LVMH confirms interest in acquiring luxury jeweller Tiffany

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group