Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FinTech Industry Expert Rates VantagePoint AI Software As "Highly Recommended"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Legendary FinTech Editor Darrell Jobman Reviews VantagePoint Software in the latest edition of TradersWorld Magazine

Wesley Chapel, Florida, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- VantagePoint AI software has been reviewed by the legendary Darrell Jobman who declared it “Highly Recommended” in the latest issue of TradersWorld Magazine, the Official Magazine of Technical Analysis.  The recommendation is high praise from the highly-regarded former editor of Commodities Magazine.

“VantagePoint features take the job of market forecasting beyond the ability of most humans,” writes Jobman, “[the software] now offers a larger range of U.S. and international stocks, futures and commodities, forex pairs, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and cryptocurrencies – in time frames that can be customized from three days to 10 years, all based on end-of-day data.”

Mr. Jobman’s review is an easy-to-understand overview of the capabilities of the software.  He provides explanations of the various functions within VantagePoint’s interface along with charts to demonstrate how various functions are displayed and can be used.

The review is also a good introduction to VantagePoint’s capabilities. It explains how the software uses artificial intelligence to provide independent traders with predictive forecasts up to 72 hours before a market movement or trend change with accuracy up to 87.4% and four points of confirmation.

Jobman also writes, “VantagePoint has a long history of providing excellent customer service support and training, too. Applying the software along with training and recouping the cost should not take long.”

To read the entire review, visit the Vantagepoint website

To see VantagePoint for yourself, attend a free, live, interactive, online training.

Vantagepoint AI was the first company in the world to give independent traders the power of artificial intelligence for trading financial markets from their home computers. Since it was founded in 1979, Vantagepoint has been helping traders in over 120 countries find financial freedom.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC.  Vantagepoint AI, creator of VantagePoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development forecasting Stocks, Options, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. See it in action!  Vantagepoint’s patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence. Vantagepoint regularly donates a portion of its revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children’s Cancer Center along with its support of local charities.

Lisa Moretti
lisam@vantagepointsoftware.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aFORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:09aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : dives into primary care with clinic expansion
AQ
08:09aPER AARSLEFF A/S : Change in Aarsleff's Executive Management
AQ
08:09aUPWARD FARMS : Announces Rebrand from Seed & Roe and Plans to Open a New Headquarter Farm in Brooklyn, N.Y.
PR
08:09aBITGLASS 2020 BYOD REPORT : Increased Remote Work Drives BYOD, but Security is Not Keeping Pace
BU
08:09aEncore Drive-In Nights Launches With All New Performance by Blake Shelton With Very Special Guests Gwen Stefani & Trace Adkins Airing at Drive-In Theaters Across North America
BU
08:09aHOLOGIC : Launches its First Cart-Based Ultrasound System, SuperSonic™ MACH 40
BU
08:09aNew ACI Video Captures Cleaning Product Industry's Contributions During COVID-19
BU
08:09aPERSADO : 's AI-Based Language Platform Delivers Triple-Digital Lift for Mortgage Firm Mr. Cooper
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
2Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
4TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group