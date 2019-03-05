Finacity Facilitates Increase to USD 800 million of Trade Receivable Funding for Bunge
0
03/05/2019 | 05:01pm EST
STAMFORD, Conn., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”) today announced that it has assisted Bunge Limited (“Bunge”), a US-based leading global agribusiness and food company, in the USD 100 million increase of its USD 700 million non-recourse trade account receivable funding program.
