Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Finacity Facilitates Increase to USD 800 million of Trade Receivable Funding for Bunge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 05:01pm EST

STAMFORD, Conn., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”) today announced that it has assisted Bunge Limited (“Bunge”), a US-based leading global agribusiness and food company, in the USD 100 million increase of its USD 700 million non-recourse trade account receivable funding program.

About Finacity

Finacity specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $100 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

For more information on this transaction, please contact:

Finacity Corporation

Thomas Heslenfeld    
Tel:  +1 203-428-3519  
Email:  theslenfeld@finacity.com  

finacity.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:15pZYMEWORKS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:15pCARDLYTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:15pRANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05:15pGARRISON CAPITAL : Form 8-K Ex 99.1
PU
05:15pINVITATION HOMES INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:15pGARRISON CAPITAL : Form 8-K
PU
05:15pSprott Focus Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq-FUND) Declares First Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.1196 Per Share
GL
05:15pArgent Minerals Limited Pine Ridge Gold Mine Drilling - All Access Agreements Signed
AW
05:14pCORTLAND BANCORP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:14pCARDLYTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO GROUP : Dutch bank stocks, Austria's Raiffeisen fall on money laundering report
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
3TESLA : TESLA : blames misprinted label for China customs hiccup
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : In Mining Fight, Prize Is Nevada -- WSJ
5BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.