Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Final Contract Adjustment - BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (HOU3) - Reverse Split, Name and CUSIP Change (Follow-Up)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 12:23pm EDT

The following information is prepared for the convenience of Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation (CDCC) members and Bourse de Montréal Inc. (the Bourse) approved participants. This document is an unofficial summary of certain terms of the aforementioned adjustment. CDCC and the Bourse accept no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the summary. CDCC members and Bourse approved participants must ensure they have reviewed the documentation published by the Issuers involved in this corporate action.

CIRCULAR 072-20

April 29, 2020

FINAL CONTRACT ADJUSTMENT

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (HOU3)

Reverse Split, Name and CUSIP Change (Follow-Up)

The Bourse and CDCC wish to inform you that following the information in Circular No. 071-20 and the Notice to Members No. 2020-054 published on April 28, 2020, the opening price of BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSX:HOU), as of Wednesday, April 29, 2020 , has been established at CAD $20.00 per share. Hence, the new deliverable per HOU3 contract is as follows:

NEW DELIVERABLEA cash consideration of CAD $10.00 equivalent to 0.5 common

PER CONTRACT:shares (10 x 0.05) of BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (HOU) based on the opening price (post-consolidation) of HOU on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

All other adjustment details included in Circular No. 071-20 and the Notice to Members No. 2020- 054 remain unchanged.

The cash amount of the deliverable will remain permanently fixed as part of the options deliverable and will not vary.

PLEASE ENSURE THAT ALL CLIENTS WHO HAVE EITHER LONG OR SHORT POSITIONS IN THIS OPTION CLASS ARE ADVISED OF THIS NOTICE.

For further information, please contact Market Operations Department at (514) 871-7877. Clearing members may contact the CDCC Member Services Department.

Gladys Karam

Director, Equity Derivatives

Financial Markets

1800 - 1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, C. P. 37

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7 Telephone: (514) 871-2424

Toll-free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353 Website: www.m-x.ca

Disclaimer

Bourse de Montréal Inc. published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 16:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:48pBig insurers face fresh coronavirus claim threat from UK hospitality sector
RE
12:48pLittle Caesars® Customers Donate Over 125,000 Pizzas -- And Counting -- As Part Of Brand's "Pie It Forward" Initiative
PR
12:48pDIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares
PR
12:46pShares jump after upbeat coronavirus drug data, oil surges
RE
12:45pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Celebrating basic training graduates in times of social distancing
AQ
12:45pPJSC POLYUS : Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update
EQ
12:44pNORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. : Announces Cash Dividend and Holds Twenty-Fifth Annual Shareholder Meeting
PR
12:44pShares jump after upbeat coronavirus drug data, oil surges
RE
12:44pCOVID-19 INSIGHTS : Quantzig's Latest Success Story Illustrates How Spend Analytics Solutions Helped a Tech Firm to Achieve 11% Average Savings
BU
12:43pShares jump after upbeat coronavirus drug data, oil surges
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Audit Concerns Sink Wirecard Stock
2AMS AG : Sensor maker AMS gives upbeat outlook, shares up 22%
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : sees second-quarter operating loss over coronavirus impact
4NEXT : NEXT : shores up finances as sales crash in British lockdown
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG PENCE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group