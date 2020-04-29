The following information is prepared for the convenience of Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation (CDCC) members and Bourse de Montréal Inc. (the Bourse) approved participants. This document is an unofficial summary of certain terms of the aforementioned adjustment. CDCC and the Bourse accept no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the summary. CDCC members and Bourse approved participants must ensure they have reviewed the documentation published by the Issuers involved in this corporate action.

CIRCULAR 072-20

April 29, 2020

FINAL CONTRACT ADJUSTMENT

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (HOU3)

Reverse Split, Name and CUSIP Change (Follow-Up)

The Bourse and CDCC wish to inform you that following the information in Circular No. 071-20 and the Notice to Members No. 2020-054 published on April 28, 2020, the opening price of BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSX:HOU), as of Wednesday, April 29, 2020 , has been established at CAD $20.00 per share. Hence, the new deliverable per HOU3 contract is as follows:

NEW DELIVERABLEA cash consideration of CAD $10.00 equivalent to 0.5 common

PER CONTRACT:shares (10 x 0.05) of BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (HOU) based on the opening price (post-consolidation) of HOU on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

All other adjustment details included in Circular No. 071-20 and the Notice to Members No. 2020- 054 remain unchanged.

The cash amount of the deliverable will remain permanently fixed as part of the options deliverable and will not vary.

PLEASE ENSURE THAT ALL CLIENTS WHO HAVE EITHER LONG OR SHORT POSITIONS IN THIS OPTION CLASS ARE ADVISED OF THIS NOTICE.

