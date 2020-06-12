Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Final Contract Adjustment - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) - Special Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 03:23pm EDT

The following information is prepared for the convenience of Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation (CDCC) members and Bourse de Montréal Inc. (the Bourse) approved participants. This document is an unofficial summary of certain terms of the aforementioned adjustment. CDCC and the Bourse accept no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the summary. CDCC members and Bourse approved participants must ensure they have reviewed the documentation published by the Issuers involved in this corporate action.

CIRCULAR 106-20

June 12, 2020

FINAL CONTRACT ADJUSTMENT

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF)

Special Cash Dividend

The Bourse and CDCC wish to inform you that the Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation"), declared on June 10, 2020, a special cash dividend of CAD $0.20 per common share. The special dividend will be paid on July 25, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2020.

The Bourse and CDCC will take into account the special dividend by adjusting the strike prices of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) options, by an amount equivalent to the special dividend that is CAD $0.20.

Special Dividend - Adjustment Details:

  • EX-DATE:June 29, 2020
  • RECORD DATE:June 30, 2020
  • PAYABLE DATE:July 25, 2020 (Saturday)

DCC - Adjustment Details:

According to the Terms of Adjustment provided in Section A-902 of the Rules of CDCC, all Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) options will be adjusted as follows:

  • EFFECTIVE :June 29, 2020
  • OPTIONS SYMBOL:Unchanged
  • NUMBER OF CONTRACTS:Unchanged
  • MULTIPLIER:Unchanged
  • DELIVERABLE PER CONTRACT:100 common shares of LIF

1800 - 1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal,C. P. 37

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7 Telephone: (514) 871-2424

Toll-free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353 Website: www.m-x.ca

POSITION AND EXERCISE

Position and exercise limits will remain unchanged at

LIMITS:

75 000 contracts.

CUSIP:

Unchanged

STRIKE PRICES:

An adjustment of CAD $0.20 will be made for all existing

series.

Bourse de Montréal Inc. - Adjustment Details:

It is important to note that on the effective date mentioned above, all open orders on this option class will not be automatically modifiedto reflect the change and will therefore have to be reenteredinto the Montreal Automated System (SAM) by the approved participants.

At the opening of business on June 29, 2020, the strike prices for LIF series will be adjusted as indicated below:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Symbol

Actual Strike Prices

New Strike Prices

after the Special Dividend

LIF

$12.00

$11.80

LIF

$13.00

$12.80

LIF

$14.00

$13.80

LIF

$15.00

$14.80

LIF

$16.00

$15.80

LIF

$17.00

$16.80

LIF

$18.00

$17.80

LIF

$19.00

$18.80

LIF

$20.00

$19.80

LIF

$20.20

$20.00

LIF

$21.00

$20.80

LIF

$21.20

$21.00

LIF

$22.00

$21.80

LIF

$22.20

$22.00

LIF

$23.00

$22.80

LIF

$23.20

$23.00

LIF

$24.00

$23.80

LIF

$24.20

$24.00

LIF

$25.00

$24.80

LIF

$25.20

$25.00

LIF

$26.00

$25.80

LIF

$26.20

$26.00

LIF

$27.00

$26.80

LIF

$27.20

$27.00

LIF

$28.20

$28.00

The above table may not reflect all listed series due to market fluctuations.

1800 - 1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal,C. P. 37

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7

Telephone: (514) 871-2424 Telephone: (514) 871-2424

Toll-free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353

PLEASE ENSURE THAT ALL CLIENTS WHO HAVE EITHER LONG OR SHORT POSITIONS IN THIS OPTION CLASS ARE ADVISED OF THIS NOTICE.

For further information, please contact Market Operations Department at (514) 871-7877. Clearing members may contact the CDCC Corporate Operations Department.

Gladys Karam

Director, Equity Derivatives

Financial Markets

1800 - 1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal,C. P. 37

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7

Telephone: (514) 871-2424 Telephone: (514) 871-2424

Toll-free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353

Disclaimer

Bourse de Montréal Inc. published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 19:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pTPT GLOBAL TECH, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41pBurden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Alkaline Battery Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Consumer Spending to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:40pCOMMERZBANK : rejects Cerberus demands for supervisory board seats
RE
03:39pSPIRE : Missouri Inc. Announces Pricing of Tender Offers for Any and All of Its First Mortgage Bonds, 7% Series Due 2029, 7.90% Series Due 2030, 6% Series Due 2034, 6.15% Series Due 2036 and 4.625% Series Due 2043
PR
03:39pFOUNTAIN ASSET CORP. : Announces Its Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019
AQ
03:38pCALIFORNIA EXAMINES AMAZON'S BUSINESS PRACTICES : Wsj
RE
03:35pENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC. : Announces Annual Meeting Results
PR
03:33pApple Tree Partners Portfolio Company Corvidia Therapeutics to be Acquired by Novo Nordisk
GL
03:31pTHE REPUBLIC OF ARGENTINA : Extends Expiration of its Prospectus Supplement (as defined below)
PR
03:31pFINANCE : Financial literacy for empowerment
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA AT $1,000: too much too soon for some analysts
5ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : SPECIAL REPORT: Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group