The following information is prepared for the convenience of Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation (CDCC) members and Bourse de Montréal Inc. (the Bourse) approved participants. This document is an unofficial summary of certain terms of the aforementioned adjustment. CDCC and the Bourse accept no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the summary. CDCC members and Bourse approved participants must ensure they have reviewed the documentation published by the Issuers involved in this corporate action.
CIRCULAR 106-20
June 12, 2020
FINAL CONTRACT ADJUSTMENT
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF)
Special Cash Dividend
The Bourse and CDCC wish to inform you that the Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation"), declared on June 10, 2020, a special cash dividend of CAD $0.20 per common share. The special dividend will be paid on July 25, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2020.
The Bourse and CDCC will take into account the special dividend by adjusting the strike prices of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) options, by an amount equivalent to the special dividend that is CAD $0.20.
Special Dividend - Adjustment Details:
-
EX-DATE:June 29, 2020
-
RECORD DATE:June 30, 2020
-
PAYABLE DATE:July 25, 2020 (Saturday)
DCC - Adjustment Details:
According to the Terms of Adjustment provided in Section A-902 of the Rules of CDCC, all Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) options will be adjusted as follows:
-
EFFECTIVE :June 29, 2020
-
OPTIONS SYMBOL:Unchanged
-
NUMBER OF CONTRACTS:Unchanged
-
MULTIPLIER:Unchanged
-
DELIVERABLE PER CONTRACT:100 common shares of LIF
|
•
|
POSITION AND EXERCISE
|
Position and exercise limits will remain unchanged at
|
|
LIMITS:
|
75 000 contracts.
|
•
|
CUSIP:
|
Unchanged
|
•
|
STRIKE PRICES:
|
An adjustment of CAD $0.20 will be made for all existing
|
|
|
series.
Bourse de Montréal Inc. - Adjustment Details:
It is important to note that on the effective date mentioned above, all open orders on this option class will not be automatically modifiedto reflect the change and will therefore have to be reenteredinto the Montreal Automated System (SAM) by the approved participants.
At the opening of business on June 29, 2020, the strike prices for LIF series will be adjusted as indicated below:
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation
|
Symbol
|
Actual Strike Prices
|
New Strike Prices
|
|
|
after the Special Dividend
|
LIF
|
$12.00
|
$11.80
|
LIF
|
$13.00
|
$12.80
|
LIF
|
$14.00
|
$13.80
|
LIF
|
$15.00
|
$14.80
|
LIF
|
$16.00
|
$15.80
|
LIF
|
$17.00
|
$16.80
|
LIF
|
$18.00
|
$17.80
|
LIF
|
$19.00
|
$18.80
|
LIF
|
$20.00
|
$19.80
|
LIF
|
$20.20
|
$20.00
|
LIF
|
$21.00
|
$20.80
|
LIF
|
$21.20
|
$21.00
|
LIF
|
$22.00
|
$21.80
|
LIF
|
$22.20
|
$22.00
|
LIF
|
$23.00
|
$22.80
|
LIF
|
$23.20
|
$23.00
|
LIF
|
$24.00
|
$23.80
|
LIF
|
$24.20
|
$24.00
|
LIF
|
$25.00
|
$24.80
|
LIF
|
$25.20
|
$25.00
|
LIF
|
$26.00
|
$25.80
|
LIF
|
$26.20
|
$26.00
|
LIF
|
$27.00
|
$26.80
|
LIF
|
$27.20
|
$27.00
|
LIF
|
$28.20
|
$28.00
The above table may not reflect all listed series due to market fluctuations.
PLEASE ENSURE THAT ALL CLIENTS WHO HAVE EITHER LONG OR SHORT POSITIONS IN THIS OPTION CLASS ARE ADVISED OF THIS NOTICE.
For further information, please contact Market Operations Department at (514) 871-7877. Clearing members may contact the CDCC Corporate Operations Department.
Gladys Karam
Director, Equity Derivatives
Financial Markets
