The following information is prepared for the convenience of Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation (CDCC) members and Bourse de Montréal Inc. (the Bourse) approved participants. This document is an unofficial summary of certain terms of the aforementioned adjustment. CDCC and the Bourse accept no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the summary. CDCC members and Bourse approved participants must ensure they have reviewed the documentation published by the Issuers involved in this corporate action.

CIRCULAR 106-20

June 12, 2020

FINAL CONTRACT ADJUSTMENT

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF)

Special Cash Dividend

The Bourse and CDCC wish to inform you that the Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation"), declared on June 10, 2020, a special cash dividend of CAD $0.20 per common share. The special dividend will be paid on July 25, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2020.

The Bourse and CDCC will take into account the special dividend by adjusting the strike prices of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) options, by an amount equivalent to the special dividend that is CAD $0.20.

Special Dividend - Adjustment Details:

EX-DATE: June 29, 2020

June 29, 2020 RECORD DATE: June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 PAYABLE DATE: July 25, 2020 (Saturday)

DCC - Adjustment Details:

According to the Terms of Adjustment provided in Section A-902 of the Rules of CDCC, all Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) options will be adjusted as follows:

EFFECTIVE : June 29, 2020

June 29, 2020 OPTIONS SYMBOL: Unchanged

Unchanged NUMBER OF CONTRACTS: Unchanged

Unchanged MULTIPLIER: Unchanged

Unchanged DELIVERABLE PER CONTRACT: 100 common shares of LIF

