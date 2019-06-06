Log in
Final Day of BIO International Convention Begins in Philadelphia

06/06/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Thursday programming will emphasize personalized medicine for oncology, rare disease clinical trials and biotech venture capitalism

The 2019 BIO International Convention, the world’s premier life sciences event, kicked off its fourth and final day of programming today under the theme “It Starts With One.” This year’s theme recognizes many of the “ones”– one partnership, one idea, one question, one “a-ha” moment – that can lead to globally important advancements in biotech.

The final day of Convention programming will include a Super Session with Nature Biotechnology and Scientific American WORLDVIEW on the main drivers of biotech innovation in markets around the world. The day’s agenda will also include Start-up Stadium presentations and educational sessions on topics such as personalized medicine in cancer care, clinical trial design for rare disease, and the evolving landscape of biotech venture capital, among other topics.

Thursday, June 6, Highlights Include:

  • Super Session: Nature Biotechnology and Scientific American WORLDVIEW: Biotech Innovation in a Faster Future
    12:00–1:30 pm | 113ABC, Level 100
    This session will tackle the latest commercial, scientific and ethical issues facing innovation stakeholders today. Panel members will share their views of on the future of biotech innovation.
  • Start-Up Stadium
    10:30 am–1:00 pm | Exhibitor Hall, 3971, Level 200
    Designed to provide start-up-level companies with the opportunity to engage key members of the investment community and venture philanthropy groups. BIO attendees can watch these impressive companies pitch their products to a panel of investor judges.
  • Clinical and Economic Value of Personalized Cancer Treatment
    9:00 AM–10:15 AM | 116, Level 100
    This session will feature a discussion on the clinical utility and economic value of NGS-based diagnostic testing in cancer care. Panelists will highlight data sources and original research results that will provide clinical utility and health economic value evidence of genomic profiling technologies.
  • Rare Finds: Innovative Clinical Trial Design for Rare and Orphan Diseases
    10:30 AM–11:45 AM | 106AB, Level 100
    Attendees will hear from biotech companies who are addressing the challenges of rare disease trial design head-on, through innovative strategies for identifying potential enrollees, data gathering and even identifying new biomarkers to serve as clinical endpoints.
  • The Evolving Landscape of Venture Capital
    10:30 AM–11:45 AM | 107AB, Level 100
    This session will bring together traditional and corporate venture capitalists to share perspectives on the factors fueling further investment in human healthcare. Panelists will also share views of the current entrepreneurial scene and how it will change in 2019.

Follow the 2019 Convention @BIOConvention and join the conversation @IAmBIOtech.

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. BIOtechNOW is BIO's blog chronicling “innovations transforming our world” and the BIO Newsletter is the organization’s bi-weekly email newsletter. Subscribe to the BIO Newsletter.


© Business Wire 2019
