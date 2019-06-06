Final Day of BIO International Convention Begins in Philadelphia

The 2019
BIO International Convention, the
world’s premier life sciences event, kicked off its fourth and final day
of programming today under the theme “It Starts With One.” This year’s
theme recognizes many of the “ones”– one partnership, one idea, one
question, one “a-ha” moment – that can lead to globally important
advancements in biotech.
The final day of Convention programming will include a Super Session
with Nature Biotechnology and Scientific American WORLDVIEW
on the main drivers of biotech innovation in markets around the world.
The day’s agenda will also include Start-up Stadium presentations and
educational sessions on topics such as personalized medicine in cancer
care, clinical trial design for rare disease, and the evolving landscape
of biotech venture capital, among other topics.
Thursday, June 6, Highlights Include:
-
Super Session: Nature
Biotechnology and Scientific American WORLDVIEW: Biotech Innovation in
a Faster Future
12:00–1:30 pm | 113ABC, Level 100
This
session will tackle the latest commercial, scientific and ethical
issues facing innovation stakeholders today. Panel members will share
their views of on the future of biotech innovation.
-
Start-Up
Stadium
10:30 am–1:00 pm | Exhibitor Hall, 3971, Level
200
Designed to provide start-up-level companies with the
opportunity to engage key members of the investment community and
venture philanthropy groups. BIO attendees can watch these impressive
companies pitch their products to a panel of investor judges.
-
Clinical
and Economic Value of Personalized Cancer Treatment
9:00
AM–10:15 AM | 116, Level 100
This session will
feature a discussion on the clinical utility and economic value of
NGS-based diagnostic testing in cancer care. Panelists will highlight
data sources and original research results that will provide clinical
utility and health economic value evidence of genomic profiling
technologies.
-
Rare
Finds: Innovative Clinical Trial Design for Rare and Orphan Diseases
10:30
AM–11:45 AM | 106AB, Level 100
Attendees will hear from
biotech companies who are addressing the challenges of rare disease
trial design head-on, through innovative strategies for identifying
potential enrollees, data gathering and even identifying new
biomarkers to serve as clinical endpoints.
-
The
Evolving Landscape of Venture Capital
10:30 AM–11:45
AM | 107AB, Level 100
This session will bring together
traditional and corporate venture capitalists to share perspectives on
the factors fueling further investment in human healthcare. Panelists
will also share views of the current entrepreneurial scene and how it
will change in 2019.
