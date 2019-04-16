Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster Now Available On Nintendo Switch And Xbox One

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two classic RPGs arrive on two new platforms for the very first time, as FINAL FANTASY® X/X-2 HD Remaster from Square Enix, Inc. is now available for the Nintendo Switch™ system and the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X, today.

The launch trailer is available here: https://youtu.be/jsdxLwqUH6g.

FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster brings both beloved titles to long-time fans of the series and a new generation of players in stunning high definition, complete with new features including new challenges, gameplay modes and more.

For more information, visit: http://www.finalfantasyXHD.com

FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster is rated T (Teen). Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website at http://www.esrb.org for more information about ratings.

About FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster

FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster contains FINAL FANTASY X and its sequel FINAL FANTASY X-2, renowned as some of the most popular titles in the whole FINAL FANTASY series for their emotional stories and stunning graphical quality. FINAL FANTASY X follows the story of superstar athlete Tidus, whose fate intertwines with the beautiful summoner Yuna as they embark on a pilgrimage to save the world of Spira. FINAL FANTASY X-2 takes place two years later, following the stories of Yuna, Rikku and Paine in their exciting adventures to uncover ancient secrets and overcome powerful enemies. Having shipped over 14 million units worldwide to date, FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster invites new players to discover a stunning RPG adventure you will never forget.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 144 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 78 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 74 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at http://www.na.square-enix.com .

© 2001, 2003, 2019 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA

LOGO ILLUSTRATION: © 2001, 2003 YOSHITAKA AMANO

FINAL FANTASY, the FINAL FANTASY logo, CHOCOBO'S MYSTERY DUNGEON, CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, DRAGON QUEST, EIDOS, EIDOS MONTREAL, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. XBOX and XBOX ONE are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/final-fantasy-xx-2-hd-remaster-now-available-on-nintendo-switch-and-xbox-one-300832707.html

SOURCE Square Enix, Inc.