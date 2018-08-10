Final Homes Selling at California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf in Portola Springs®

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Final opportunities to own at Silverleaf by California Pacific Homes in Irvine’s Portola Springs® Village are available now. Hurry in to the sales office this weekend to purchase one of the last remaining homes before it’s too late. Priced from the high $700,000s, this in-demand collection offers three detached courtyard home designs spanning from approximately 1,645 to 1,839 square feet with smartly planned living spaces, three bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, and two-car attached garages. The two-story floorplans are highlighted by gourmet kitchens with islands and Bertazzoni stainless steel appliances; spacious master bedrooms; a bonus room or loft per plan; a first-floor bedroom with en-suite bath in Residence Three; and a fenced yard or private courtyard at every home.



The advantages of ownership continue with the prime Portola Springs®location, where residents walk to nearby parks, enjoy resort-style amenities, and have access to top-rated Irvine schools, shopping, dining and entertainment.

The Silverleaf sales gallery and models are open weekends only, offering limited time to secure one of the last remaining homes. Visit soon or for immediate details, go to www.calpacifichomes.com.

“Great designs, open floorplans and private outdoor spaces have made Silverleaf one of Portola Springs’ most popular new addresses,” said Grace Fabregas, Director of Sales for California Pacific Homes. “Don’t miss your chance to own one of the neighborhood’s last available homes.”

Silverleaf is just steps from trails and near parks and recreation that include pools, spas and more. The central Irvine address provides easy access to transportation corridors, and close proximity to great retail and dining at Woodbury™ Town Center and Irvine Spectrum Center®. Residents of Portola Springs® Village experience a welcoming environment that was masterfully planned to inspire a sense of community and a social connection to friends and neighbors. The comfort of home is enhanced by a naturally serene location that balances tranquility with convenient proximity to popular shopping centers, an abundance of parks and recreational amenities. Students have the opportunity to attend award-winning Irvine Unified schools, including the state-of-the-art Portola Springs Elementary, which is located within the village.

Irvine Company Community Development (ICCD), the nation’s premier master planner, created the Villages of Irvine®, which was recently honored as “Top-Selling Master Planned Community in the West” for the sixth straight year. The Villages of Irvine delivers timeless architecture set among the best park system in Southern California, the best public schools in the state, and the safest city in America of its size — for 12 straight years, according to FBI statistics. This highly acclaimed community is also renowned for its more than 57,000 acres of preserved open space; world-class shopping, dining and entertainment; and modern business centers — all of which work together to create an unparalleled quality of life. Thanks in large part to the Villages of Irvine, Money magazine routinely ranks the city of Irvine as the one of the state’s “Best Places to Live.” For more information, please visit VillagesofIrvine.com.

To visit Silverleaf, take the north or southbound I-5, exit at Sand Canyon Avenue and turn left. Proceed to Irvine Blvd. and turn right, then turn left on Modjeska, right on Stillnight, left on Northern Point and follow the signs. The sales office and model homes are open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 6pm. For more information on Silverleaf, visit www.calpacifichomes.com or call 949.398.8714.

