Final Two Retail Spaces Now Leased at The Cork Factory Apartments in Downtown Pittsburgh

Coop De Ville and TruFusion to complete top-notch retail roster and enhance overall resident experience

GMH Capital Partners, L.P. ("GMH") today announced that the retail portion of The Cork Factory is now fully leased with Coop De Ville and TruFusion joining the premier lineup. The Cork Factory is a luxury apartment complex located at 2350 Railroad Street in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. John Jackson, Senior Vice President of Retail Brokerage & Leasing for Cushman & Wakefield | Grant Street Associates, represented the owner in both leases.

Local Pittsburgh restaurateur behind Meat & Potatoes, Butcher and the Rye, Tako, and Pork & Beans has leased 11,947 square feet for a new destination restaurant, Coop De Ville. The restaurant opening this spring will offer unique southern chicken cuisine in a sports bar atmosphere with billiard tables and duckpin bowling lanes. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s booming health and fitness franchise, TruFusion, will offer yoga, kettlebell, pilates, barre, bootcamp, boxing and cycling classes as well as massages, a wellness cafe and sportswear boutique all under one roof. TruFusion will occupy 11,296 square feet and anticipates a grand opening by early 2021.

Current retailers residing in the over 43,000-square-foot ground-floor of The Cork Factory’s parking garage include: Cioppino Restaurant and Cigar Bar, Pittsburgh’s luxury cigar bar, fresh seafood and chophouse restaurant; Osteria 2350, seasonal, classic Italian food; Meraki Studio, a boutique fitness studio; and Sola Salon, a full service beauty and hair salon.

“Coop De Ville and TruFusion are welcome additions to the current upscale retail offerings at The Cork Factory, an exclusive living community with exceptional features and amenities in the highly-desirable Strip District,” said Rand Ginsburg, Senior Vice President of Asset Services of GMH Capital Partners. “As a company that is both passionate and committed to creating quality living environments for all of our residents, we are excited to offer top-of-the-line, onsite retailers who will further enhance the experience and add value for existing and new residents.”

“We are always excited to partner with a landlord who has a thoughtful vision for their project. These tenants not only complement this development and offer wonderful tenant amenities to the residents of The Cork Factory, but they also add enormous value to the community and Pittsburgh region,” says John Jackson, Senior Vice President of Cushman & Wakefield | Grant Street Associates.

Located right next to the Allegheny River and ideally situated in one of Pittsburgh's most sought-after neighborhoods, the Strip District, the award-winning Cork Factory apartments provide spacious, modern loft-style living within walking distance to all that the city has to offer. The restored and revitalized former Armstrong Cork Factory now provides residents with top-level service and luxury amenities including: a pristine swimming pool with sundeck and a soothing spa area, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a new fully-furnished “engine room” with a bar, pool table, fireplace, library, plasma TVs and gaming tables, and more. To further serve residents and patrons, The Cork Factory received a grant and recently completed the installation of 16 electric charging stations in its public parking garage. This is just one more amenity that sets The Cork Factory apart from other residential and retail properties in the greater Pittsburgh area.

Those interested in experiencing the thrill of living downtown at The Cork Factory can visit www.thecorkfactory.com or stop by the leasing office.

About GMH Capital Partners

GMH Capital Partners, L.P. is a dynamic real estate company specializing in the acquisition, development and management of high quality residential and commercial properties throughout the United States. Since 1985, GMH has participated in over 300 transactions representing more than over $8 billion of gross asset value across all major property types. For more information, visit www.gmhcp.com.

