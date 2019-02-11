Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Final investment decision for Mozambique gas block seen by March-April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2019 | 02:21am EST

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A final investment decision, commonly called FID, for a massive offshore natural gas block in Mozambique is expected to be ready by March or April, the chairman of Mozambique's national oil company ENH said in New Delhi on Sunday.

This is the first time any of the seven partners in the block has given a specific timeline regarding an investment plan for the block, located east of Mozambique's Rovuma basin and called Area 1.

An FID for the block could unlock value in one of the world's biggest recent gas discoveries, estimated at 75 trillion cubic feet.

FID is essentially a stage in funding based on which banks can agree to extend lines of credit for a particular project.

Indian companies - state-owned explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd through its overseas arm ONGC Videsh Ltd, Oil India Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd together hold the highest share in the block with a 30 percent stake.

National oil company of Mozambique Empresa Nacional de Hydrocarbonetos (ENH) holds 15 percent and Anadarko Mozambique Area, a subsidiary of U.S.-based explorer Anadarko Petroleum, holds 26.5 percent and is operator of the block. "One of the Indian companies has already signed a share and purchase agreement for the gas ... The first molecules will come to India by 2024," ENH chairman Omar Mitha said.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Promit Mukherjee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:08aAbu Dhabi's ADNOC seeks to expand downstream investment in Asia
RE
03:05aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : 10th Meeting of Advisory Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development Held at ADB
PU
03:00aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Impact of Cheap Imports on Industrial Production
PU
02:59aGold slips as trade tensions buoy dollar; U.S-China talks in focus
RE
02:54aOil prices fall on rising U.S. rig count, Illinois refinery outage
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:40aBank of France sees French first quarter economic growth at 0.4 percent
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : investment bank won't shrink more - chairman
2UK and Switzerland to sign post-Brexit trade agreement
3BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Acacia Mining swings to annual profit in 2018
4NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Factbox - New systems pinpoint palm oil deforestation in real time, almost
5AMAZON.COM : IKEA accelerates services drive as competition stiffens

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.