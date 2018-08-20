Final round of Hoa Phat Steel’s women football tournament: lot of emotions

20/08/2018 23:06

The final match of the women's football tournament of Hoa Phat Steel Joint Stock Company took place on July 5th 2017, closing nearly a month of competition with the championship belonged to the administrative department.

Having won all the matches before entering the final match, the tournament's final game between quality management department and administrative department was expected to be dramatic and attractive.

There was a huge crowd cheering for the two teams

The administrative department won the match of the first women's football tournament of Hoa Phat Steel Joint Stock Company 2017 with 3 scores of Ms. Hong Que, Ms. Dang Xuan and Ms. Kim Chi.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Duyen, Hoa Phat Steel JSC's deputy director gave the cup for administrative department

The tournament with 12 matches and 37 scores was successful. Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Duc Duyen, the company's deputy director said the players have affirmed beauty of Hoa Phat Steel JSC's women staffs.

Some images of the closing ceremony:

Top scorer Ms. Bui Thi Kim Chi from administrative department

Steel fabrication factory won the third prize

Administrative department won the championship

The tournament left many memorable memories for female players and fans

Thanh Tung