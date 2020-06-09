Finalists Announced for First Annual WashingtonExec Chief Officer Awards

This one-of-a-kind event on the Beltway will focus on those demonstrating real, positive GovCon leadership in the C-suite.

WashingtonExec, along with presenting sponsor Amentum, announced today the finalists for its Chief Officer Awards, which recognize the most impactful and innovative executives in government and industry sitting in the C-suite.

The awards aim to fill a gap in the market of showcasing the technologists, security experts and business leaders making waves in government contracting from both sides of the sector.

Rather than highlighting CEOs, who often see the spotlight, the Chief Officer Awards seeks to find the chief data officers, chief information security officers, chief operating officers and others leading their organizations with innovation, expertise and thought leadership.

"We are proud to be celebrating and honoring this group of high-caliber executives at this unique event," said WashingtonExec founder and CEO JD Kathuria. "These are the innovators and change makers who work tirelessly to drive real transformation in government, today and for years to come. Each of them deserves an eloge for his or her contributions to public service and for improving government."

The main awards will recognize CIOs, COOs, CMOs, CFOs, CTOs and CISOs from public companies, private companies and government agencies. Outside of that, a special Lifetime Achievement award will be presented to Booz Allen Hamilton Chief Innovation Officer Susan Penfield for her work seeding next-generation businesses including in secure operational technology, artificial intelligence, directed energy, and digital solutions.

The full list of categories and finalists is included below. The winners will be announced and recognized during a virtual event on June 17 at 11:30am.

Everwatch CEO John Hillen will serve as master of ceremonies and Judges include Serco Board Director Pamela Drew, Former Alion Science and Technology COO Sid Fuchs and Thompson Reuters Board Member Doug Wagoner.

Public Company

Chief Information Officer

Chris Bjornson, Accenture Federal Services

Mike Uster, ManTech

John Lambeth, MAXIMUS

James Benton, PAE

Chief Operating Officer

Brian Sandager, Cerner

Kevin Paschuck, Salesforce

Alan Bloodgood, Siemens Government Technologies

Chief Financial Officer

Lloyd Howell, Booz Allen Hamilton

Alison Harbrecht, GDIT

Judy Bjornaas, ManTech

Charlie Peiffer, PAE

John Ustica, Siemens Government Technologies

Chief Marketing/Communications Officer

Matt Maurer, ICF

Roela Santos, SAIC



Chief Human Resources Officer

Jeff Brody, ManTech

Tammy Heller, Perspecta

Dan Almasy, Raytheon

Lindsay Weissbratten, Siemens Government Technologies

Chief Technology Officer

Gil Tadmor, DLH Corp

Tommy Gardner, HP Federal

David Egts, Red Hat, North America Public Sector

Charles Onstott, SAIC

Chief Growth Officer

Craig Reed, Serco Inc.

Teri Hamlin, Siemens Government Technologies

Private Company

CISO

Brian Neely, AMERICAN SYSTEMS

Phil Richards, Ivanti

Chief Operating Officer

Mike Cuccia, AllCom Global Services

Dennis Kelly, Centauri

Charles Beard, Guidehouse

Jeremy Wensinger, Peraton

John Avalos, SOSi

Chief Financial Officer

Jake Kennedy, Amentum

David Adams, CNSI

Debbie Ricci, Guidehouse

Chuck Hicks, NCI

Kathie Powers, Riverside Research

Bruce Crowell, SOSi

Chief Technology Officer

Srini Singaraju, Akima

Vishal Rajpara, Casepoint

Jeff Gallimore, Excella

Allen Badeau, NCI

Chief Growth Officer

Chris Blahm, E3/Sentinel

Erin Horrell, Intelligent Waves LLC

Bridget Medeiros, NCI

Mike King, Peraton

Government

Chief Acquisition Officer

Harrison Smith, Internal Revenue Service

Chief Information Officer

James Gferer, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Elizabeth Cappello, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Jose Arrieta, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Maria Roat, Small Business Administration

Chief Data Officer

Teresa Smith, Defense Logistics Agency

Nancy Morgan, ODNI

Austin Gerig, Securities Exchange Commission

Eileen Vidrine, U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense

Michael Conlin, U.S. Department of Defense

Chief Technology Officer

Melonie Cannon, Department of State

Robert Brown, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (DHS)

CISO

Garth White, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology

Bo Berlas, U.S. General Services Administration / GSA IT

