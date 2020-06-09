Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Finalists Announced for First Annual WashingtonExec Chief Officer Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 10:02am EDT

This one-of-a-kind event on the Beltway will focus on those demonstrating real, positive GovCon leadership in the C-suite.

WashingtonExec, along with presenting sponsor Amentum, announced today the finalists for its Chief Officer Awards, which recognize the most impactful and innovative executives in government and industry sitting in the C-suite.

The awards aim to fill a gap in the market of showcasing the technologists, security experts and business leaders making waves in government contracting from both sides of the sector.

Rather than highlighting CEOs, who often see the spotlight, the Chief Officer Awards seeks to find the chief data officers, chief information security officers, chief operating officers and others leading their organizations with innovation, expertise and thought leadership.

"We are proud to be celebrating and honoring this group of high-caliber executives at this unique event," said WashingtonExec founder and CEO JD Kathuria. "These are the innovators and change makers who work tirelessly to drive real transformation in government, today and for years to come. Each of them deserves an eloge for his or her contributions to public service and for improving government."

The main awards will recognize CIOs, COOs, CMOs, CFOs, CTOs and CISOs from public companies, private companies and government agencies. Outside of that, a special Lifetime Achievement award will be presented to Booz Allen Hamilton Chief Innovation Officer Susan Penfield for her work seeding next-generation businesses including in secure operational technology, artificial intelligence, directed energy, and digital solutions.

The full list of categories and finalists is included below. The winners will be announced and recognized during a virtual event on June 17 at 11:30am.

Everwatch CEO John Hillen will serve as master of ceremonies and Judges include Serco Board Director Pamela Drew, Former Alion Science and Technology COO Sid Fuchs and Thompson Reuters Board Member Doug Wagoner.

Public Company

Chief Information Officer

Chris Bjornson, Accenture Federal Services
Mike Uster, ManTech
John Lambeth, MAXIMUS
James Benton, PAE

Chief Operating Officer

Brian Sandager, Cerner
Kevin Paschuck, Salesforce
Alan Bloodgood, Siemens Government Technologies

Chief Financial Officer

Lloyd Howell, Booz Allen Hamilton
Alison Harbrecht, GDIT
Judy Bjornaas, ManTech
Charlie Peiffer, PAE
John Ustica, Siemens Government Technologies

Chief Marketing/Communications Officer

Matt Maurer, ICF
Roela Santos, SAIC

Chief Human Resources Officer

Jeff Brody, ManTech
Tammy Heller, Perspecta
Dan Almasy, Raytheon
Lindsay Weissbratten, Siemens Government Technologies

Chief Technology Officer

Gil Tadmor, DLH Corp
Tommy Gardner, HP Federal
David Egts, Red Hat, North America Public Sector
Charles Onstott, SAIC

Chief Growth Officer

Craig Reed, Serco Inc.
Teri Hamlin, Siemens Government Technologies

Private Company

CISO

Brian Neely, AMERICAN SYSTEMS
Phil Richards, Ivanti

Chief Operating Officer

Mike Cuccia, AllCom Global Services
Dennis Kelly, Centauri
Charles Beard, Guidehouse
Jeremy Wensinger, Peraton
John Avalos, SOSi

Chief Financial Officer

Jake Kennedy, Amentum
David Adams, CNSI
Debbie Ricci, Guidehouse
Chuck Hicks, NCI
Kathie Powers, Riverside Research
Bruce Crowell, SOSi

Chief Technology Officer

Srini Singaraju, Akima
Vishal Rajpara, Casepoint
Jeff Gallimore, Excella
Allen Badeau, NCI

Chief Growth Officer

Chris Blahm, E3/Sentinel
Erin Horrell, Intelligent Waves LLC
Bridget Medeiros, NCI
Mike King, Peraton

Government

Chief Acquisition Officer

Harrison Smith, Internal Revenue Service

Chief Information Officer

James Gferer, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Elizabeth Cappello, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Jose Arrieta, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
Maria Roat, Small Business Administration

Chief Data Officer

Teresa Smith, Defense Logistics Agency
Nancy Morgan, ODNI
Austin Gerig, Securities Exchange Commission
Eileen Vidrine, U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense
Michael Conlin, U.S. Department of Defense

Chief Technology Officer

Melonie Cannon, Department of State
Robert Brown, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (DHS)

CISO

Garth White, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology
Bo Berlas, U.S. General Services Administration / GSA IT

About WashingtonExec

Established in 2011, WashingtonExec is a private membership organization that provides a single platform to build trusted relationships over the course of an entire career. WashingtonExec has over 300 Executive Members that participate in 12 private mission-oriented council groups and hosts over 100 private events annually in the D.C. Area. In addition to events, WashingtonExec publishes a daily digital magazine that reaches 20,000 subscribers that are predominately executives in the National Capital Area.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aSCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16aAUTOLIV : Promotes Kevin Fox to Lead its Americas Division
AQ
10:16aAON : Form 8.3 -
AQ
10:16aAVIATION WEEK NETWORK LAUNCHES AEROSPACE & DEFENSE WEEK 2020 : Aviation Reset – The Flight Paths Forward
GL
10:16aICMA-RC Advocates for Federal Aid in the Fight Against COVID-19
GL
10:16aSaturday Launches First-of-its-kind, Online Long-Term Care Insurance Assessment Tool
BU
10:16aHigh Times to Add Two NorCal Dispensaries to Growing Retail Presence
GL
10:15aLITGRID : Regarding Conclusion of the Transaction with the Related Party
AQ
10:15aConsumer Price Index Seen Unchanged in May -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:14aHONDA MOTOR : Japanese carmaker Honda hit by cyber attack
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
4GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group