Finalists Named in IDC Government Insights' Second Annual Smart Cities North America Awards

03/28/2019 | 09:55am EDT

35 municipalities recognized for success in leveraging emerging technology and innovation to support Smart City initiatives

IDC Government Insights named finalists this week in the second annual Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA). The awards were designed to recognize the progress North American municipalities have made in executing Smart Cities projects, as well as provide a forum for sharing best practices to help accelerate Smart City development in the region. Finalists include cities, states, counties, and universities. As a next step in the nomination process, IDC invites the public to vote on the named finalists at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/IDCSCNA-2019Finalists through April 4th. Winners will be announced April 9th and the awards will be presented at the Smart Cities New York event on May 14th in New York City. To learn more about the finalists, please visit https://www.idc.com/insights#government-smart_cities_awards.

ClicktoTweet: We are excited to announce the finalists in the IDC's Smart City North America Awards! Vote now at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/IDCSCNA-2019Finalists #SCNY19 #IDCSmartCities19 #IDCSCNAA #smartcities #TheFutureIsNow #urbancatalysts

Finalists in the SCNAA illustrate best practice examples of how forward-thinking municipalities are effectively leveraging technology and innovation to offer new services and economic opportunities and to meet the needs and expectations of citizens and residents. Thirty five municipalities are recognized for unprecedented progress in creating and sustaining smart city projects across the following 12 categories:

  • Administration
  • Civic Engagement
  • Digital Equity and Accessibility
  • Economic Development, Tourism, Arts, Libraries, Culture, Open Spaces
  • Education
  • Public Safety
  • Smart Buildings
  • Smart Water
  • Sustainable Infrastructure
  • Transportation – Connected & Autonomous Vehicles, Public Transit, Ride-Hailing/Ride-Sharing
  • Transportation – Transportation Infrastructure
  • Urban Planning and Land Use

"We are overwhelmed by the progress North American cities have made in deploying and maintaining innovative smart city projects, designed to support economic growth and improve the lives of residents," said Ruthbea Yesner, global lead, IDC Government Insights. "We are grateful to be able to shine a spotlight on these successful projects and to encourage continued innovation as these finalists set the standard for outstanding smart city project execution."

For additional information about these awards or to speak with Ruthbea Yesner, please contact Sarah Murray at 781-378-2674 or sarah@attunecommunications.com.

About IDC Government Insights
IDC Government Insights assists government policy, program, and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of government and IT industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the Federal/Central and local/provincial Governments. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading technology, media, research, and events company. For more information, please visit www.idc-gi.com or email info@idc-gi.com.


© Business Wire 2019
