Finalists Named in IDC Government Insights' Second Annual Smart Cities North America Awards

Government Insights named finalists this week in the second annual Smart
Cities North America Awards (SCNAA). The awards were designed to
recognize the progress North American municipalities have made in
executing Smart Cities projects, as well as provide a forum for sharing
best practices to help accelerate Smart City development in the region.
Finalists include cities, states, counties, and universities. As a next
step in the nomination process, IDC invites the public to vote on the
named finalists at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/IDCSCNA-2019Finalists
through April 4th. Winners will be announced April 9th and the awards
will be presented at the Smart
Cities New York event on May 14th in New York City. To learn more
about the finalists, please visit https://www.idc.com/insights#government-smart_cities_awards.
Finalists in the SCNAA illustrate best practice examples of how
forward-thinking municipalities are effectively leveraging technology
and innovation to offer new services and economic opportunities and to
meet the needs and expectations of citizens and residents. Thirty five
municipalities are recognized for unprecedented progress in creating and
sustaining smart city projects across the following 12 categories:
-
Administration
-
Civic Engagement
-
Digital Equity and Accessibility
-
Economic Development, Tourism, Arts, Libraries, Culture, Open Spaces
-
Education
-
Public Safety
-
Smart Buildings
-
Smart Water
-
Sustainable Infrastructure
-
Transportation – Connected & Autonomous Vehicles, Public Transit,
Ride-Hailing/Ride-Sharing
-
Transportation – Transportation Infrastructure
-
Urban Planning and Land Use
"We are overwhelmed by the progress North American cities have made in
deploying and maintaining innovative smart city projects, designed to
support economic growth and improve the lives of residents," said Ruthbea
Yesner, global lead, IDC Government Insights. "We are grateful to be
able to shine a spotlight on these successful projects and to encourage
continued innovation as these finalists set the standard for outstanding
smart city project execution."
