Finally, Something to Celebrate: It's National Cheeseball Day!

04/16/2020 | 04:19pm EDT

Utz® Cheese Balls Ushers in Snack Food Excitement and Timely Fun!

As the reigning king of “cheese balls,” Utz Quality Foods, LLC, is pleased to usher in National Cheeseball Day, held this year on Friday, April 17, 2020. And while staying close to home, there’s no better way to celebrate National Cheeseball Day than with Utz® Cheese Balls; they’re the perfect anytime snack.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005924/en/

Celebrate National Cheeseball Day! Source: Utz Quality Foods, LLC

Utz® Cheese Balls have the perfect crunch and are endlessly cheesy; they’re hard to resist! They’re also gluten, cholesterol and trans-fat free. And who doesn’t love the cheese on their fingers-- bonus!

Utz® Cheese Balls are available in cheddar and white cheddar varieties. Can’t decide? Try ’em both! There’s something that will tickle the whole family. They’re available in a range of bag sizes as well as in convenient take-home resealable barrel containers. And for a limited time, they’re available in a NEW 7 oz resealable canister.

“Our fans are extremely passionate about Utz Cheese Balls,” said Mark Schreiber, EVP & Chief Customer Officer, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. “From tossing cheese balls to one another to filling bath tubs and everything in between, no tale is tall enough when it comes to how our fans love to enjoy Utz Cheese Balls!”

To celebrate National Cheeseball Day, Utz® is offering a year’s supply of Utz® Cheese Balls to ten (10) fans and their friend! To enter, visit Utz Cheese Balls Giveaway. No purchase necessary. Must be 18+. Entry ends on 4/18/20. View official rules and alternative means of entry at Utz Cheese Balls Giveaway. Void where prohibited.

Utz® Cheese Balls can be found in leading retailers across the United States or available online at Utz Snacks / Cheese Balls. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks, and tell us which is your favorite Utz® Cheese Ball variety: cheddar or white cheddar?

About Utz Quality Foods, LLC.

Founded in 1921, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. is the largest family‐managed, privately held, salty snack company in the United States, producing a full line of snack foods including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, corn chips, tortillas, veggie stix/straws, popcorn, onion rings, pork skins and more.

Its brands, which include Utz®, Golden Flake®, Zapp's®, Dirty® Potato Chips, Good Health®, Bachman®, Jax®, Wachusett®, Snikiddy®, Boulder Canyon®, Kitchen Cooked®, Snyder of Berlin®, Tim’s Cascade®, Hawaiian Brand® , among others, are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores and other channels.

Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen manufacturing facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts and distributes its products through 1,645 Direct Store Delivery Routes (DSD) and direct to customers.

For information about Utz® or its products, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.


© Business Wire 2020
