Finance 101: What to Know About Money in College

Fall is an exciting time for many college students. So while you are off stretching your wings, here are some tips for stretching your wallet.

Know your budget - stay within it

Start by recording all of the money you've got coming in - such as wages, stipends, and money from parents - and consider any anticipated changes to your income or expenses over the course of the school year.

Next, make a list of expenses, such as utilities, rent, school supplies, personal items, food and entertainment. Include as much detail as possible in your budget to make it easier to track your money.

If you're looking for a mobile-friendly way to track your finances at various banks or credit unions and different credit card or loan providers using just ONE login, then check out MoneySync . You can even create custom debt scenarios to help you decide which loan is more financially savvy to pay off first.





Be mindful when using your checking account

If you are opening a new checking account, you will likely have access to a debit card to make payments and purchases, online bill pay services, and apps that allow you to send money to another bank account. These options are convenient, but with so many different ways to spend money to use, it's easy to lose track of your account balance. If you withdraw cash without enough funds to cover the transaction, it is considered an overdraft, and the bank may decline it and charge you fees.

Most banks offer overdraft coverage programs, if you opt-in, and will process the transaction even when you don't have enough money to cover it, BUT you are still required to pay back the transaction cost along with additional charges for the coverage.

To avoid these issues, maintain an accurate record of all of your transactions and keep track of your account balance in your checkbook register, budget app or software-based tool every time you make a deposit, write a check, use the ATM, use your debit card, pay a bill online or transfer money.

Sign up for account alerts, if your bank offers it, which sends automatic text messages or emails to notify you of a low or negative balance. Also, carefully review your monthly account statements, and if you see an error, notify your bank immediately to correct the mistake.

Use credit wisely

Most college students receive offers for far more credit cards than they actually need. For some, opening that first card can be a good initial step in building credit. While building credit is important, understanding how to manage it is equally important, since your credit report will be checked when you apply for a job or to rent an apartment.

If you decide to apply for a credit card, look for a card with a reasonable interest rate and no annual fee. Avoid using your card impulsively and charge only what you can pay off the following billing cycle. As long as you pay the card balance in full by the payment due date each month, you won't be charged any interest or finance fees.​

Pay yourself first

Most students' funds are already scarce, so saving money in college can seem impossible, but it's important to get in the habit of saving. Consider opening a savings or money market deposit account to regularly set aside money and earn some interest.

Treat savings like a bill and pay yourself first - even if it's not much. You will be surprised at how consistently saving a seemingly insignificant amount of money adds up over time. Setting savings goals that are easy and manageable creates a habit of saving that will continue well into the future.