Finance House : Free Online Trading for 2 Years with ...

06/26/2019 | 09:27am EDT

Abu Dhabi - June 26, 2019 - Finance House Securities (FHS) launched a campaign that allows customers to trade online for 2 years without commission through the FHS Mobile Trading Application.

Ayman Al Khatib, General Manager of FHS, commented on the launch saying: 'We take pride in providing customers with excellent service and unique offers. Now, new customers can trade online commission-free for 2 years through our Mobile Trading App. While our existing customers will receive a 1 year extension.'

The campaign aims at stimulating business and offers customers the chance to experience online trading through the FHS Mobile Trading App which provides them an easier way to trade online.

'Our vision is set on surpassing market expectations and laying down the foundation for enhanced, more secured and optimized brokerage services,' concluded, Al Khatib.

Since inception, FHS was keen on providing the highest quality in customer service. Earlier this year, FHS received the 5 Star award for 2018 from Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Disclaimer

Finance House PJSC published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 13:26:06 UTC
