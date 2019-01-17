Log in
Finance House : Launches Samsung Pay

01/17/2019 | 03:54am EST

Abu Dhabi - January 17, 2019 - Finance House (FH) has officially announced the latest development in its Card offering which comes as a result of its partnership with Samsung to offer Finance House's Credit Cardholders seamless payments through Samsung Pay.

Al Amir Gamal, Head of Retail Finance at Finance House, commented on the launch saying: 'As part of our strategy to provide state-of-the-art digital solutions, we worked closely with Samsung to incorporate our Card Offering with Samsung Pay. Today, we are very excited to announce the successful launch of the Samsung Pay feature on Finance House's Credit Cards. Our customers can now enjoy a more simplified payment method at various merchants in addition to the unique features already included in our Cards. Further, our customers can rest assured that their transactions are more secure.'

Al Amir further added: 'We are proud to be one of the few Financial Institutions in the United Arab Emirates that are Samsung Pay enabled. This advancement comes as a significant upgrade in the core function of Finance House and is perceived to further enhance the overall experience of our customers to fulfill our brand promise. We shall continue working diligently to innovate and incorporate additional digital solutions within our digital transformation strategy.'

'Customer-centricity is driving our way forward and we hope that our cardholders will take advantage of this facility and continue to enjoy the benefits and features that accompany our range of products,' concluded Gamal.

Samsung Pay is a beneficial, secure, and simple mobile payment service that can be used by consumers of Finance House to make purchases anywhere.

Samsung Pay works with Samsung's patented Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) technology as well as with Near Field Communication (NFC). MST replicates a card swipe by wirelessly transmitting magnetic waves from the supported Samsung device to a standard card reader. Through MST, Samsung Pay will work seamlessly on most point of sale terminals in the UAE. The UAE is the first country in the Middle East to introduce the service and the 14th in the world. In just under two years since its initial launch, Samsung Pay is now present in 22 countries, including those with early access.

Disclaimer

Finance House PJSC published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 08:53:04 UTC
