Finance House : “Insure & Win a Smartphone Daily” ...

Abu Dhabi - 15 January 2019 - Insurance House P.S.C. (IH) announced the launch of its new Raffle Draw campaign for 2019. The new campaign gives customers the chance to win a smartphone each day when they purchase any Insurance product from Insurance House.

Commenting on the new campaign, Mohammed Othman, Chief Executive Officer of Insurance House said: 'With the start of the year, it brings us great pleasure to announce a one of a kind opportunity for our customers, the 'Insure & Win a Smartphone Daily', Raffle Draw Campaign throughout 2019.'

Following the success of the 'Insure & Win a Car' campaign, IH continues its Raffle Draws in 2019. The 'Insure & Win a Smartphone Daily', is the first of its kind in the Insurance Industry and will run for the entire year. Customers will get a chance to enter the draw when they purchase any Insurance Policy from Insurance House.

'Insurance House is delighted to present this opportunity to its existing and new clients. Our focus remains on satisfying our customers and we shall continue to innovate in order to provide products that have a competitive edge in the market', concluded Othman.

Insurance House has a wide spread reach across the United Arab Emirates, with a network that consists of 8 branches extending from Abu Dhabi, through Dubai, all the way to Sharjah in addition to its Head Offices in Abu Dhabi.