Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Finance House : “Insure & Win a Smartphone Daily” ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 03:59am EST

Abu Dhabi - 15 January 2019 - Insurance House P.S.C. (IH) announced the launch of its new Raffle Draw campaign for 2019. The new campaign gives customers the chance to win a smartphone each day when they purchase any Insurance product from Insurance House.

Commenting on the new campaign, Mohammed Othman, Chief Executive Officer of Insurance House said: 'With the start of the year, it brings us great pleasure to announce a one of a kind opportunity for our customers, the 'Insure & Win a Smartphone Daily', Raffle Draw Campaign throughout 2019.'

Following the success of the 'Insure & Win a Car' campaign, IH continues its Raffle Draws in 2019. The 'Insure & Win a Smartphone Daily', is the first of its kind in the Insurance Industry and will run for the entire year. Customers will get a chance to enter the draw when they purchase any Insurance Policy from Insurance House.

'Insurance House is delighted to present this opportunity to its existing and new clients. Our focus remains on satisfying our customers and we shall continue to innovate in order to provide products that have a competitive edge in the market', concluded Othman.

Insurance House has a wide spread reach across the United Arab Emirates, with a network that consists of 8 branches extending from Abu Dhabi, through Dubai, all the way to Sharjah in addition to its Head Offices in Abu Dhabi.

Disclaimer

Finance House PJSC published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 08:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:20aZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Ld - Reply Slip for Extraordinary General Meeting
PR
04:18aEISAI : to Present Results of Post-Hoc Analyses of Lenvima (Lenvatinib) Phase III Reflect Study in Hepatocellular Carcinoma at 2019 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium
AQ
04:18aCheck Point Software Acquires ForceNock, a Web Application and API Protection startup | Check Point Software
AQ
04:17aZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Ld - Proxy Form for Extraordinary General Meeting
PR
04:16aSibanye-Stillwater has contingency plans for strike at platinum operations
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16aResult of Riksbank certificate sale
GL
04:14aTATA COMMUNICATIONS : Digital technology hailed as defining tipping point for sports revenue growth in 2019 by key industry influencers
PU
04:14aAL SALAM BANK BAHRAIN B S C : ​First 90 applicants have the opportunity to scratch & win valuable prizes worth up to BD...
PU
04:14aLENZING : Opened Center of Excellence at its Location in Indonesia
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.
3PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : slips up as it denies fundraising plan
4GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Pre-Close Trading Update15 Jan 2019
5PEUGEOT : PSA hit record sales as rivals struggled on emissions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.