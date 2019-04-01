Finance of America Reverse Names Industry Veteran Dan Hultquist Vice President of Organizational Development

Addition of Renowned Author, Trainer Underscores Commitment to Education
Finance
of America Reverse LLC (FAR), one of the largest reverse mortgage
lenders in the US, today announced the appointment of Dan Hultquist as
Vice President of Organizational Development. He joins the firm’s
Learning and Development practice and will play a key role in the
ongoing development of compelling training and educational tools and
materials across channels, including the financial planning and real
estate communities. He is based in north Georgia and reports to Sherry
Apanay, Chief Development Officer at FAR.
Hultquist is a published author of the book Understanding
Reverse – Simplifying the Reverse Mortgage, which was
created to be a comprehensive resource for both consumers and
professionals alike. It has become a go-to handbook for many top reverse
mortgage brokers, direct lenders, attorneys, and servicers and is
updated annually to reflect notable industry changes.
“FAR is committed to ensuring that each client has complete confidence
when they incorporate a reverse mortgage loan into their broader
retirement roadmap. Dan is key to that educational process. He brings an
unrivaled knowledge of the industry coupled with a unique ability to
drive greater awareness and understanding of these products that he
customizes for different audiences through his illustrative educational
and training programs,” says Apanay. “He exemplifies our commitment to
education.”
“I am proud to join the FAR team and eager to share the knowledge that
I’ve amassed throughout my career to help people become more
knowledgeable borrowers and make more informed retirement decisions,”
says Hultquist. “I’m thrilled to rejoin Sherry Apanay, as well as form a
team with Learning and Development VP, Lorraine Geraci, with whom I’ve
worked on multiple industry-level projects. It’s exciting to contribute
to a team creating increased consideration of home equity in retirement.
Steve Resch and FAR’s proprietary HECM Illustrator tool is helping us
lead the way in strategic retirement planning and I look forward to
using our full suite of products and tools to help assist more borrowers
build out their retirement toolkit.”
Prior to joining FAR, Hultquist served Vice President of Education and
Organizational Development for Live Well Financial. He has spoken
nationally on the topic of reverse mortgages and his training sessions
have exceeded 25,000 in attendance over the last decade. He is a
Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional (CRMP), and co-chairs the
Education Committee for the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders
Association (NRMLA). He also teaches continuing education courses that
serve as annual requirements for CRMPs. Hultquist is a Penn State
graduate with a BA in Labor and Industrial Relations and obtained an MBA
from Kennesaw State University.
About Finance of America Reverse LLC (FAR)
As one of the largest reverse mortgage originators, Finance of America
Reverse is committed to empowering adults age 62 and over with the tools
they need to achieve financial independence and get to work on
retirement. Through its network of Reverse Mortgage Specialists,
professional and wholesale partners, Finance of America Reverse offers
reverse mortgage products designed to help older Americans include home
equity in their retirement plans. The company is licensed nationally and
is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association
(NRMLA). For more information, please visit www.fareverse.com
