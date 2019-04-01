Finance of America Reverse Names Industry Veteran Dan Hultquist Vice President of Organizational Development

Addition of Renowned Author, Trainer Underscores Commitment to Education

Finance of America Reverse LLC (FAR), one of the largest reverse mortgage lenders in the US, today announced the appointment of Dan Hultquist as Vice President of Organizational Development. He joins the firm’s Learning and Development practice and will play a key role in the ongoing development of compelling training and educational tools and materials across channels, including the financial planning and real estate communities. He is based in north Georgia and reports to Sherry Apanay, Chief Development Officer at FAR.

Hultquist is a published author of the book Understanding Reverse – Simplifying the Reverse Mortgage, which was created to be a comprehensive resource for both consumers and professionals alike. It has become a go-to handbook for many top reverse mortgage brokers, direct lenders, attorneys, and servicers and is updated annually to reflect notable industry changes.

“FAR is committed to ensuring that each client has complete confidence when they incorporate a reverse mortgage loan into their broader retirement roadmap. Dan is key to that educational process. He brings an unrivaled knowledge of the industry coupled with a unique ability to drive greater awareness and understanding of these products that he customizes for different audiences through his illustrative educational and training programs,” says Apanay. “He exemplifies our commitment to education.”

“I am proud to join the FAR team and eager to share the knowledge that I’ve amassed throughout my career to help people become more knowledgeable borrowers and make more informed retirement decisions,” says Hultquist. “I’m thrilled to rejoin Sherry Apanay, as well as form a team with Learning and Development VP, Lorraine Geraci, with whom I’ve worked on multiple industry-level projects. It’s exciting to contribute to a team creating increased consideration of home equity in retirement. Steve Resch and FAR’s proprietary HECM Illustrator tool is helping us lead the way in strategic retirement planning and I look forward to using our full suite of products and tools to help assist more borrowers build out their retirement toolkit.”

Prior to joining FAR, Hultquist served Vice President of Education and Organizational Development for Live Well Financial. He has spoken nationally on the topic of reverse mortgages and his training sessions have exceeded 25,000 in attendance over the last decade. He is a Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional (CRMP), and co-chairs the Education Committee for the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). He also teaches continuing education courses that serve as annual requirements for CRMPs. Hultquist is a Penn State graduate with a BA in Labor and Industrial Relations and obtained an MBA from Kennesaw State University.

About Finance of America Reverse LLC (FAR)

As one of the largest reverse mortgage originators, Finance of America Reverse is committed to empowering adults age 62 and over with the tools they need to achieve financial independence and get to work on retirement. Through its network of Reverse Mortgage Specialists, professional and wholesale partners, Finance of America Reverse offers reverse mortgage products designed to help older Americans include home equity in their retirement plans. The company is licensed nationally and is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). For more information, please visit www.fareverse.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005656/en/