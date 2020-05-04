Finances of Non-Government Non-financial (NGNF) Public Limited Companies, 2018-19: Data Release

�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001 RESERVE BANK OF INDIA वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Website : www.rbi.org.in Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 फोन/Phone:022- 22660502 ई-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 04, 2020

Finances of Non-GovernmentNon-financial (NGNF) Public Limited Companies,

2018-19: Data Release

Today, the Reserve Bank released on its website (https://dbie.rbi.org.in/DBIE/dbie.rbi?site=statistics#!2_44) data relating to finances of non-governmentnon-financial (NGNF) public limited companies for 2018-19, based on audited annual accounts of 16,045 companies accounting for 64.2 per cent of total paid- up capital (PUC) of such companies at end-March 2019. Data have been presented for the three year period of 2016-17 to 2018-19 to facilitate comparison. Explanatory notes to the statements are given in the Annex.

Highlights