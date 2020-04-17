Press Release

April 17, 2020

FINANCIAL AUTHORITIES TO TEMPORARILY EASE

REGULATIONS ON CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS

FSC Vice Chairman Sohn Byungdoo held a meeting on April 17 via conference call to check the delivery of the government's COVID-19 emergency support package and financial market stabilization measures.

The following is a summary of Vice Chairman Sohn's remarks:

For guaranteed loans, the guarantee institutions had different standards for offering deferments on the principal payment. Due to an improvement in the standards, this discrepancy has been removed. E ASING REGULATIONS : In order to make sure that financial institutions providing the COVID-19 emergency support package do not face liquidity shortages, the government will temporarily ease regulations on the capital and liquidity requirements, while also working to improve the performance assessment measures for public financial institutions.

FINANCIAL SUPPORT PROVIDED

Between February 7 and April 13, a total of KRW40.9 trillion (488,000 individual cases) in loans and guarantees as well as loan and guarantee extensions were provided to the SMEs, small merchants and self-employed business that have been hit by the spread of COVID-19.

F INANCING BY TYPE : KRW19.6 trillion (352,000 cases) in new loans and guarantees, KRW19.9 trillion (120,000 cases) in maturity extensions and deferred payments, and KRW1.4 trillion (16,000 cases) in export-import credit finance, discounted interest rates and late fees and deferment of interest payment

KRW19.6 trillion (352,000 cases) in new loans and guarantees, KRW19.9 trillion (120,000 cases) in maturity extensions and deferred payments, and KRW1.4 trillion (16,000 cases) in export-import credit finance, discounted interest rates and late fees and deferment of interest payment F INANCING BY TARGET : KRW19.4 trillion (424,000 cases) to small merchants, KRW17.1 trillion (64,000 cases) to SMEs and KRW4.5 trillion (594 cases) to middle market enterprises

1