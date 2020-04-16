Log in
Financial Executives International (FEI) : Boston Announces Academic Awards for Students at Local Colleges and Universities

04/16/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

Awards recognize importance of financial education and commitment to excellence

The Boston Chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI) has announced the 2020 Academic Award Recipients. The program, which has awarded close to $150,000 in the past ten years, recognizes students from local colleges and universities for academic excellence, leadership, and extracurricular experiences. This year 10 juniors and 13 seniors were recognized from participating schools including public and private institutions.

“We are fortunate to have so many excellent schools, and so many excellent students, here in the Greater Boston region,” Jack Sheehan, President, FEI Boston commented. “With FEI’s commitment to knowledge and networking, it is a great honor to be able to recognize this group of students. We look forward to their futures as financial executives.”

Glen Bunnell, Chair, Academic Relations, FEI Boston, added, “Once again this year we had a terrific slate of students from whom to select our award winners. I also want to recognize their professors who not only work closely with the students throughout the year, but also coordinate with FEI’s Academic Awards committee to ensure appropriate recognition and important connections as the students launch their careers.”

The award winners will be celebrated at an Academic Awards Dinner on Wednesday, September 23 featuring Charles (Chuck) Dockendorff, former CFO of Tyco Healthcare and Covidien, and now board member of Boston Scientific, Haemonetics, Hologic and Keysight Technologies. Mr. Dockendorff will be interviewed by Beth Kurth, incoming Vice President, FEI Boston, for insight into his tips, tactics and tales of success.

The full list of Academic Award winners includes:

Junior Scholarship Award Recipients

Babson College

 

Tyson Corner

Boston College

 

Kylene Ingram

Boston University

 

Sebastian Mauleon

Bryant University

 

Michael Alfieri

College of the Holy Cross

 

Ting Cheng

Merrimack College

 

Brittany Richard

Northeastern University

 

Matthew McLaughlin

Roger Williams University

 

David Oullette

Stonehill College

 

Sarah Bessette

Suffolk University

 

Elizabeth Wong

Outstanding Senior Award Recipients

Babson College

 

Isabelle Tabak

Bentley University

 

Ryan Guenette

Boston College

 

Taylor Belval

Boston University

 

Christina Hallisey

Bridgewater State University

 

Gina Godwin

Bryant University

 

Bryan Seserman

College of the Holy Cross

 

Victor Karalolos

Merrimack College

 

Kyle Tancrell

Northeastern University

 

Sarah Hausmann

Roger Williams University

 

Jacob Hallgren

Stonehill College

 

Justin Weitbrecht

Suffolk University

 

Christine Hraiz

UMass Lowell

 

Shaymus Dunn

About Financial Executives International Boston

With close to 500 members representing a broad spectrum of industries and companies, FEI's Boston Chapter is one of the largest chapters of the premier professional association for senior and mid-level financial managers. Chapter membership provides the opportunity to interact, learn and network with local financial leaders. FEI Boston offers executive events, professional development opportunities, career management programs, social events, webinars, monthly newsletters, access to the Membership Directory, CPE credits and much more. Visit https://feiboston.site-ym.com/, join our LinkedIn group and follow us on Twitter @FEIBoston to learn more.


© Business Wire 2020
