Financial Executives International (FEI) : Boston Announces Academic Awards for Students at Local Colleges and Universities

Awards recognize importance of financial education and commitment to excellence

The Boston Chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI) has announced the 2020 Academic Award Recipients. The program, which has awarded close to $150,000 in the past ten years, recognizes students from local colleges and universities for academic excellence, leadership, and extracurricular experiences. This year 10 juniors and 13 seniors were recognized from participating schools including public and private institutions.

“We are fortunate to have so many excellent schools, and so many excellent students, here in the Greater Boston region,” Jack Sheehan, President, FEI Boston commented. “With FEI’s commitment to knowledge and networking, it is a great honor to be able to recognize this group of students. We look forward to their futures as financial executives.”

Glen Bunnell, Chair, Academic Relations, FEI Boston, added, “Once again this year we had a terrific slate of students from whom to select our award winners. I also want to recognize their professors who not only work closely with the students throughout the year, but also coordinate with FEI’s Academic Awards committee to ensure appropriate recognition and important connections as the students launch their careers.”

The award winners will be celebrated at an Academic Awards Dinner on Wednesday, September 23 featuring Charles (Chuck) Dockendorff, former CFO of Tyco Healthcare and Covidien, and now board member of Boston Scientific, Haemonetics, Hologic and Keysight Technologies. Mr. Dockendorff will be interviewed by Beth Kurth, incoming Vice President, FEI Boston, for insight into his tips, tactics and tales of success.

The full list of Academic Award winners includes:

Junior Scholarship Award Recipients

Babson College Tyson Corner Boston College Kylene Ingram Boston University Sebastian Mauleon Bryant University Michael Alfieri College of the Holy Cross Ting Cheng Merrimack College Brittany Richard Northeastern University Matthew McLaughlin Roger Williams University David Oullette Stonehill College Sarah Bessette Suffolk University Elizabeth Wong

Outstanding Senior Award Recipients

Babson College Isabelle Tabak Bentley University Ryan Guenette Boston College Taylor Belval Boston University Christina Hallisey Bridgewater State University Gina Godwin Bryant University Bryan Seserman College of the Holy Cross Victor Karalolos Merrimack College Kyle Tancrell Northeastern University Sarah Hausmann Roger Williams University Jacob Hallgren Stonehill College Justin Weitbrecht Suffolk University Christine Hraiz UMass Lowell Shaymus Dunn

About Financial Executives International Boston

With close to 500 members representing a broad spectrum of industries and companies, FEI's Boston Chapter is one of the largest chapters of the premier professional association for senior and mid-level financial managers.

