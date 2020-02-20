Log in
Financial Industry Law Expert Joins Featurespace as Chief Legal Officer

02/20/2020 | 08:31am EST

Featurespace, the world leader in financial crime risk management for fraud and Anti-Money Laundering, announced Don Riddick as Chief Legal Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005088/en/

With over 20 years of experience in legal services for major technology companies and financial institutions, Riddick will provide counsel and corporate legal strategy to Featurespace as it continues growing its global client base. Previously, he served as vice president of Corporate Legal at TSYS prior to and following its acquisition by Global Payments. In his role, Riddick led a team of attorneys and contract managers to manage third-party legal matters.

Prior to TSYS, Riddick worked at IBM as an Advisory Project Manager, Consulting Sales Specialist and Contracts Executive Leader, leading legal negotiations for financial services, technology, and other customers. In this role, he helped design a unique encryption storage solution that earned more than $1 billion in hardware and services revenue.

“Don brings a powerful blend of expertise that encompasses financial services law, regulatory compliance, vendor segmentations and innovation, making him a vital addition to the Featurespace team,” said Dave Excell, founder of Featurespace. “His experience and legal counsel will be crucial to us and our expanding clientele.”

Riddick earned a doctorate of law from the Gould School of Law at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

About Featurespacewww.featurespace.com

Featurespace™ is the world leader in financial crime risk management for fraud and Anti-Money Laundering. Featurespace invented Adaptive Behavioral Analytics and created the ARIC™ platform, a real-time machine learning software that risk scores events in more than 180 countries to prevent fraud and financial crime.

ARIC™ Risk Hub uses advanced, explainable anomaly detection to enable financial institutions to automatically identify risk, catch new fraud attacks and identify suspicious activity in real-time. More than 20 major global financial institutions are using ARIC to protect their business and their customers, including 4 of the 5 largest banks in the U.K. Publicly announced customers include HSBC, TSYS, Worldpay, RBS NatWest Group, Contis, Danske Bank, ClearBank, Permanent TSB and Betfair.


© Business Wire 2020
