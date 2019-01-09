Financial Institutions Partner to Award $17K for Downtown Tucumcari Revitalization

Efforts to revitalize downtown Tucumcari, New Mexico, will be supported,
thanks in part to $17,000 in grant funds from the Federal Home
Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) and Tucumcari Federal Savings and Loan
Association.
The financial institutions will award $17,000 in Partnership Grant
Program (PGP) funds to Tucumcari MainStreet Corporation at 1:00 p.m.
on Tuesday, January 15 at Tucumcari MainStreet Historic Railroad
Depot at 100 West Railroad Avenue in Tucumcari. The media is
encouraged to attend.
The grant will be used to offset annual operating expenses, continue
educational opportunities for entrepreneurs and develop fundraising
programs.
The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions like
Tucumcari Federal Savings and Loan Association to make a contribution of
$500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB
Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio.
Tucumcari MainStreet Corporation is part of a national network of more
than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities that share both a commitment to
creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities
through preservation-based economic development.
|
|
|
|
WHAT:
|
|
Check presentation
|
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
|
1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 15, 2019
|
|
|
|
WHO:
|
|
David Hale, President, Tucumcari Federal Savings and Loan
Association
Association
|
|
|
Lee Judd, Executive Vice President, Tucumcari Federal
Savings and Loan Association
|
|
|
Gail Houser, Executive Director, Tucumcari MainStreet
Corporation
Corporation
|
|
|
Greg Hettrick, First Vice President, Director of Community
Investment, FHLB Dallas
Investment, FHLB Dallas
|
|
|
Eric Haar, Vice President, Director of Government and
Industry Relations, FHLB Dallas
|
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
Tucumcari MainStreet
|
|
|
Historic Railroad Depot
|
|
|
100 West Railroad Avenue
|
|
|
Tucumcari, New Mexico 88401
|
|
|
