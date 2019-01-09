Financial Institutions Partner to Award $17K for Downtown Tucumcari Revitalization

1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 15, 100 West Railroad Avenue, Tucumcari

Efforts to revitalize downtown Tucumcari, New Mexico, will be supported, thanks in part to $17,000 in grant funds from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) and Tucumcari Federal Savings and Loan Association.

The financial institutions will award $17,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Tucumcari MainStreet Corporation at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 15 at Tucumcari MainStreet Historic Railroad Depot at 100 West Railroad Avenue in Tucumcari. The media is encouraged to attend.

The grant will be used to offset annual operating expenses, continue educational opportunities for entrepreneurs and develop fundraising programs.

The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions like Tucumcari Federal Savings and Loan Association to make a contribution of $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio.

Tucumcari MainStreet Corporation is part of a national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities that share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.

WHAT: Check presentation WHEN: 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 15, 2019 WHO: David Hale, President, Tucumcari Federal Savings and Loan Association Lee Judd, Executive Vice President, Tucumcari Federal Savings and Loan Association Gail Houser, Executive Director, Tucumcari MainStreet Corporation Greg Hettrick, First Vice President, Director of Community Investment, FHLB Dallas Eric Haar, Vice President, Director of Government and Industry Relations, FHLB Dallas WHERE: Tucumcari MainStreet Historic Railroad Depot 100 West Railroad Avenue Tucumcari, New Mexico 88401

