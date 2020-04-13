Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financial Institutions Re-Opening from April 15

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 07:23pm EDT
Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

The Central Bank of Barbados and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) advise that all deposit-taking institutions and/or businesses facilitating domestic or international payments can open under the extended 24-hour curfew, which runs from April 15, 2020 until May 3.

The Bank and the FSC acknowledge that during this period financial institutions may reduce the number of their branches that will operate. The regulators advise, however, that financial institutions, including commercial banks, credit unions and money service remittance firms must:

  • Enforce the requirement that their clients use their services on the day assigned by their surname or special circumstance
  • Accommodate, by exception, during the shortened weeks of April 13 and April, 27 clients assigned to Monday and Tuesday, and Tuesday and Friday, respectively
  • Take the opportunity during this period to encourage their customers to sign up for ATM cards and/or internet banking, where feasible
  • Adopt protocols for dealing with persons who, for the protection of their health, wish to enter the banking premises wearing masks. Such clients must temporarily reveal their full face on entry to the institution and when they approach the customer agent for the purposes of security and customer identification.
  • The regulators advise that customers should check their financial institution's website or monitor the media for the details about the operations of the financial services sector during the extended curfew.

The Bank and the FSC thank all deposit-taking institutions for their understanding and urge Barbadians to adhere to the new procedures for carrying out their financial transactions to ensure everyone's safety. The regulators also remind the public to adhere to the national protocols and warnings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2020 23:22:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:57pDollar inches lower as investors brace for Chinese trade data
RE
08:57pOil gains as U.S. shale production set to fall sharply
RE
08:48pKINCORA COPPER : issued Nevertire license
PU
08:40pSoftBank shares fall 3.5% after flagging first financial year loss in 15 years
RE
08:40pSoftBank shares fall 3.5% after flagging first financial year loss in 15 years
RE
08:16pAsia shares seen higher but economic woes may cap gains
RE
08:13pGrubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats are sued over restaurant prices amid pandemic
RE
08:09pDisney enters $5 billion credit agreement
RE
07:58pIMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic
RE
07:55pRecord oil output cuts fail to make waves in coronavirus-hit market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
2WTI : WTI : Non OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts
3WH GROUP LIMITED : Spread of coronavirus closes North American meat plants
4NEWS CORPORATION : NEWS : sees hit to ad revenue from coronavirus pandemic
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO UNDER CRIMINAL PROBE BY U.S. REGULATORS: The Times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group