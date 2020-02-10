Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia − Third Quarter Report 2019 National Bank of Serbia

At the end of this quarter, the number of employees in the financial leasing sector was 351, the same as in the prior quarter.

Total balance sheet assets of the financial leasing sector equalled RSD 99.3 bn (up by 1.9% compared to the end of the previous quarter).

Total capital equalled RSD 9.5 bn (down by 2.3% q-o-q).

Five lessors made up as much as 73.1% of the financial leasing market in terms of their total balance sheet assets, while, on the other hand, three other lessors held individual shares of below 10.0%. The remaining nine lessors held individual market shares of less than 5.0%.

Financial leasing sector is profitable. Return on assets (ROA) of the financial leasing sector amounted to 1.12%, while return on equity (ROE) equalled 10.73% as at 30 September 2019.

Financial leasing sector has a relatively low share of non-performing assets in the total portfolio (financial leasing receivables).

As at 30 September 2019, financial lease receivables from financial lease past due more than 90 days accounted for 2.5% of gross financial lease receivables at the level of the financial leasing sector. The net carrying value of these receivables accounted for 0.1% of the total net portfolio.

Net profit at end-Q3 2019 reached RSD 607.0 mn. Of the total of 17 lessors, six had a negative net result.

At end-Q32019, seven lessors (Intesa Leasing d.o.o. Beograd, OTP Lizing d.o.o. Beograd, CA Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd, OTP Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd, Vantage Leasing d.o.o. Beograd, S-Leasing d.o.o. Beograd and Porsche Leasing SCG d.o.o. Beograd) had prior consent of the NBS for carrying out insurance agency services, though the share of income generated on this account does not represent a significant item in their total income.

Four lessors are undergoing voluntary liquidation, approved by the NBS.

2 Balance sheet structure

2.1 Balance sheet

As at 30 September 2019, balance sheet assets of all financial lessors totalled RSD 99.3 bn, up by 1.9% relative to the previous quarter.

The largest share (91.7%) of total balance sheet assets was that of financial lease receivables (portfolio). These receivables amounted to RSD 91.1 bn, which is an increase of 2.2% relative to the previous quarter.

Lessors' current assets declined by 0.9%. The decrease was mostly driven by a decline in item Short-term financial assets.