Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia – Third Quarter Report 2019

02/10/2020 | 09:33am EST

NATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA

BANK SUPERVISION DEPARTMENT

FINANCIAL LEASING SECTOR IN SERBIA

Third Quarter Report 2019

February 2020

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Contents:

1

Basic information about the Serbian financial leasing sector.......................

2

1.1

Overview of the basic parameters relevant to the financial leasing

sector ...................................................................................................

2

2

Balance sheet structure .................................................................................

4

2.1

Balance sheet .........................................................................................

4

2.2

Market share ..........................................................................................

6

2.3

Income statement ...................................................................................

8

3

Structure of investment and asset quality ...................................................

11

3.1

Structure of financial lease investment ................................................

11

3.2

Asset quality ........................................................................................

11

4

Performance indicators ...............................................................................

12

1

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

1 Basic information about the Serbian financial leasing sector1

At end-Q3 2019, 17 lessors operated in the Serbian financial leasing sector:

  • CA Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd
  • ERB Leasing a.d. Beograd undergoing liquidation
  • Intesa Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
    4 LIPAKS d.o.o. Beograd
    5 NDM Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
  • NLB Leasing d.o.o. Beograd undergoing liquidation
  • OTP Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd
    8 OTP Lizing d.o.o. Beograd
  • Piraeus Leasing d.o.o. Beograd undergoing liquidation
  1. Porsche Leasing SCG d.o.o. Beograd
  2. Procredit Leasing d.o.o. Beograd undergoing liquidation
  3. Raiffeisen Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
  4. Scania Leasing RS d.o.o. Krnješevci
  5. S-Leasingd.o.o. Beograd
  6. UniCredit Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd
  7. Vantage Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
  8. Zastava Istrabenz Lizing d.o.o. Beograd

1.1 Overview of the basic parameters relevant to the financial leasing sector

(number of employees, total balance sheet assets, total capital - by residence of the lessor's founder and total amount)

Table 1 Overview of basic parameters

(in RSD thousand, in %, as at 30 September 2019)

Ownership structure by owner

Number

Assets

Capital

Employment

nationality (residence)

Amount

Share

Amount

Share

Number

Share

Lessors in 100% or majority

10

89,359,191

90.0%

7,063,843

74.1%

295

84.0%

ownership of domestic entities

Lessors in 100% or majority

7

9,951,618

10.0%

2,474,481

25.9%

56

16.0%

ownership of foreign legal entities

Total

17

99,310,809

100.0%

9,538,324

100.0%

351

100.0%

Namely, seven lessors were in 100% or majority ownership of foreign legal entities, while ten other lessors were in 100% or majority ownership of domestic entities (of which eight were owned by domestic banks with foreign capital) (Table 1 - Overview of basic parameters).

Specification of lessors with percentage of owners' share in the lessors' capital is shown in Table 2.

  • All data presented in the report are based on the data which the National Bank of Serbia collected in off-site supervision of lessors in Q3 2019.

2

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Table 2 Financial lessor ownership structure

No

Lessor

Owner

% of

ownership

1

CA Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd

Credit Agricole Banka Srbija a.d. Novi Sad

100

ERB Leasing a.d. Beograd

EFG New Europe Holding b.v, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

48.63

2

EFG Eurobank Ergasias s.a. Athens, Greece

25.81

undergoing liquidation

Eurobank a.d. Beograd

25.56

3

NDM Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

KAPPA STAR LIMITED, Cyprus

100

4

Intesa Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

Banca Intesa a.d. Beograd

100

Mirko Žeželj

48.19

5

LIPAKS d.o.o. Beograd

Zoran Tanasić

48.19

Sandra Džodić

3.11

Milorad Milić

0.51

Vojvođanska banka a.d. Novi Sad

60

6

OTP Lizing d.o.o. Beograd

MERKANTIL BANK ZRT, Budapest, Hungary

40

7

NLB Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. Ljubljana, Slovenia

100

undergoing liquidation

8

Piraeus Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

Direktna Banka ad Kragujevac;

100

undergoing liquidation

9

Porsche Leasing SCG

Porsche Bank AG, Salzburg, Austria

100

d.o.o. Beograd

10

ProCredit Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

ProCredit Bank a.d. Beograd

100

undergoing liquidation

11

Raiffeisen Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

Raiffeisen Bank a.d. Beograd

100

Steiermarkishe Bank und Sparkassen Aktiengesellschaft,

25

12

S-Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

Graz, Austria

Erste Bank a.d. Novi Sad

75

13

OTP Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd

OTP banka Srbija a.d. Beograd

100

14

UniCredit Leasing Srbija d.o.o.

UniCredit bank Srbija a.d Beograd

100

Beograd

15

Vantage Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

VB-Leasing International Holding GmbH,

Vienna, Austria

16

Zastava Istrabenz Lizing d.o.o.

Istrabenz D.D. Portorož, Slovenia

Grupa Zastava vozila a.d. Kragujevac -

Beograd

undergoing resolution

100

95.2

4.8

17 Scania Leasing RS d.o.o. Krnješevci Scania CV ACTIEBOLAG, Södertalje, Sweden

100

The classification of lessors by sector of the founder (banking/non-banking sector) has not changed since the establishment of a regulated financial leasing market in Serbia. Thirteen lessors were founded by banks, banking group members or other financial institutions, while four lessors were in majority ownership of non-banking sector entities.

3

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

At the end of this quarter, the number of employees in the financial leasing sector was 351, the same as in the prior quarter.

Total balance sheet assets of the financial leasing sector equalled RSD 99.3 bn (up by 1.9% compared to the end of the previous quarter).

Total capital equalled RSD 9.5 bn (down by 2.3% q-o-q).

Five lessors made up as much as 73.1% of the financial leasing market in terms of their total balance sheet assets, while, on the other hand, three other lessors held individual shares of below 10.0%. The remaining nine lessors held individual market shares of less than 5.0%.

Financial leasing sector is profitable. Return on assets (ROA) of the financial leasing sector amounted to 1.12%, while return on equity (ROE) equalled 10.73% as at 30 September 2019.

Financial leasing sector has a relatively low share of non-performing assets in the total portfolio (financial leasing receivables).

As at 30 September 2019, financial lease receivables from financial lease past due more than 90 days accounted for 2.5% of gross financial lease receivables at the level of the financial leasing sector. The net carrying value of these receivables accounted for 0.1% of the total net portfolio.

Net profit at end-Q3 2019 reached RSD 607.0 mn. Of the total of 17 lessors, six had a negative net result.

At end-Q32019, seven lessors (Intesa Leasing d.o.o. Beograd, OTP Lizing d.o.o. Beograd, CA Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd, OTP Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd, Vantage Leasing d.o.o. Beograd, S-Leasing d.o.o. Beograd and Porsche Leasing SCG d.o.o. Beograd) had prior consent of the NBS for carrying out insurance agency services, though the share of income generated on this account does not represent a significant item in their total income.

Four lessors are undergoing voluntary liquidation, approved by the NBS.

2 Balance sheet structure

2.1 Balance sheet

As at 30 September 2019, balance sheet assets of all financial lessors totalled RSD 99.3 bn, up by 1.9% relative to the previous quarter.

The largest share (91.7%) of total balance sheet assets was that of financial lease receivables (portfolio). These receivables amounted to RSD 91.1 bn, which is an increase of 2.2% relative to the previous quarter.

Lessors' current assets declined by 0.9%. The decrease was mostly driven by a decline in item Short-term financial assets.

4

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

At end-Q3 2019, the capital of all lessors amounted to RSD 9.5 bn, with a 9.6% share in total balance sheet liabilities. Total capital decreased by 2.3% relative to the end of the prior quarter.

As at 30 September 2019, long-term liabilities accounted for the largest share of lessors' total balance sheet liabilities. Long-term loans from foreign creditors made up the dominant share of long-term liabilities. In the majority of cases, foreign creditors of lessors were either their founders or legal entities operating within the same banking group.

As at 30 September 2019, total long-term liabilities increased by 2.1% relative to 30 June 2019.

Long-term foreign borrowing made up the dominant share of long-term liabilities (69.8%). As at end-Q3 2019, long-term domestic loans held a 10.0% share in total balance sheet liabilities, down by 14.9% relative to the previous quarter.

As at 30 September 2019, the share of short-term liabilities in total balance sheet liabilities edged up from 9.5% to 9.8% compared to 30 June 2019. The bulk of short- term liabilities are made of domestic short-term loans (85.6%). The total short-term liabilities as at 30 September 2019 reached RSD 9.8 bn, which represents a 5.3% increase relative to the previous quarter (RSD 9.3 bn).

The bulk of lessors' balance sheet assets were foreign currency indexed receivables (90.6%), while the majority of balance sheet liabilities were foreign currency denominated (73.0%), which is in line with the structure of debt, given the creditors' residence.

The comparative balance sheet of lessors in RSD thousand as at 31 December 2018 and 30 September 2019 is presented in Table 3.

Table 3 The comparative balance sheet of financial lessors (in RSD thousand)

Number

ITEM

31/12/2018

30/9/2019

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

growth

ASSETS

86,737,658

100.0

99,310,809

100.0

14.5

1

FIXED ASSETS

78,365,673

90.3

91,865,766

92.5

17.2

1.1

Property, plant and equipment

178,961

0.2

405,880

0.4

126.8

1.2

Financial leasing receivables

77,778,928

89.7

91,067,101

91.7

17.1

1.3

Long-term financial assets

314,329

0.4

300,606

0.3

-4.4

1.4

Other fixed assets

93,455

0.1

92,179

0.1

-1.4

2

CURRENT ASSETS

8,371,985

9.7

7,445,043

7.5

-11.1

2.1

Cash and cash equivalents

3,946,774

4.6

2,542,681

2.6

-35.6

2.2

Short-term financial leasing receivables

94,839

0.1

116,126

0.1

22.4

2.3

Short-term financial assets

3,239,712

3.7

3,717,792

3.7

14.8

2.4

Other short-term receivables

255,895

0.3

231,961

0.2

-9.4

2.5

Other current assets and deferred tax assets

834,765

1.0

836,493

0.8

0.2

5

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

LIABILITIES

86,737,658

100.0

99,310,809

100.0

14.5

1

CAPITAL

9,662,751

11.1

9,538,324

9.6

-1.3

1.1

Core capital

7,416,790

8.6

7,452,198

7.5

0.5

1.2

Reserves

40,151

0.0

40,151

0.0

0.0

1.3

Revaluation reserves

177

0.0

177

0.0

0.0

1.4

Net unrealised gains/losses

3,982

0.0

27,013

0.0

578.4

1.5

Retained earnings

4,789,255

5.5

4,623,934

4.7

-3.5

1.6

Loss

2,587,604

3.0

2,605,149

2.6

0.7

1.7

Purchased own shares and stakes

0

0.0

0

0.0

-

2

LONG-TERM PROVISIONING AND

69,102,261

79.7

79,994,195

80.5

15.8

LIABILITIES

2.1

Long-term provisions

376,841

0.4

474,914

0.5

26.0

2.2

Long-term liabilities

68,725,420

79.2

79,519,281

80.1

15.7

2.2.1

Long-term domestic loans

9,301,647

10.7

9,934,272

10.0

6.8

2.2.2

Long-term foreign loans

59,423,773

68.5

69,353,542

69.8

16.7

2.2.3

Other long-term liabilities

0

0.0

231,467

0.2

-

3

SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES

7,972,646

9.2

9,778,290

9.8

22.6

3.1

Short-term financial liabilities

6,891,087

7.9

8,558,501

8.6

24.2

3.1.1

Short-term domestic loans

6,793,593

7.8

8,408,491

8.5

23.8

3.1.2

Short-term foreign loans

0

0.0

0

0.0

0.0

3.1.3

Liabilities under interest and other costs of

97,494

0.1

150,010

0.2

53.9

financing

3.2

Financial lease liabilities

339,615

0.4

606,544

0.6

78.6

3.3

Other liabilities and deferred tax liabilities

741,944

0.9

613,245

0.6

-17.3

Source: NBS.

2.2 Market share

For the purpose of monitoring the structure of the financial leasing market and the degree of competition among lessors, calculations were made of individual and cumulative market shares of lessors' balance sheet totals, as well as of the Herfindahl- Hirschman Index (HHI). Also, lessors were ranked based on the size of individual market share as determined by the level of receivables from financial leasing (portfolio).

Table 4 Market share of lessors by balance sheet assets

Ranking

Lessor

Balance sheet

Balance

assets

Share

Lessor

sheet assets

Share

(RSD

(RSD

thousand)

thousand)

1

OTP Leasing Srbija

17,441,142

17.6%

10

Lipaks Leasing

1,898,606

1.9%

d.o.o. Beograd

d.o.o. Beograd

2

Intesa Leasing

15,986,942

16.1%

11

NDM Leasing

1,061,764

1.1%

d.o.o. Beograd

d.o.o. Beograd

3

UniCredit Leasing

14,048,307

14.1%

12

NLB Leasing

709,312

0.7%

d.o.o. Beograd

d.o.o. Beograd

undergoing

6

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Table 4 Market share of lessors by balance sheet assets

Ranking

Lessor

Balance sheet

Balance

assets

Share

Lessor

sheet assets

Share

(RSD

(RSD

thousand)

thousand)

liquidation

4

Raiffeisen Leasing

13,685,734

13.8%

13

Vantage Leasing

243,059

0.2%

d.o.o. Beograd

d.o.o. Beograd

5

S-Leasing

Zastava Istrabenz

11,427,423

11.5%

14

Lizing d.o.o.

217,342

0.2%

d.o.o. Beograd

Beograd

Procredit Leasing

6

OTP Lizing d.o.o.

8,277,653

8.3%

15

d.o.o. Beograd

217,010

0.2%

Beograd

undergoing

liquidation

CA Leasing Srbija

ERB Leasing

7

6,336,158

6.4%

16

a.d.Beograd

111,732

0.1%

d.o.o. Beograd

undergoing

liquidation

Pireus Leasing

8

Porsche Leasing

5,231,589

5.3%

17

d.o.o. Beograd

40,216

0.0%

SCG d.o.o. Beograd

undergoing

liquidation

9

Scania Leasing

2,376,822

2.4%

d.o.o. Krnješevci

TOTAL

99,310,809

100.0%

Source: NBS.

The four top-ranked lessors, whose assets make up over half of the market, retained their positions held at the end of the previous year.

Also, the market share of lessors by portfolio changed insignificantly relative to the previous quarter.

Judging by the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index, which equalled 1,239.1 on 30 September 2019, the financial leasing market falls into the category of moderately concentrated markets.

Table 5 Market share of lessors by financial lease receivables (portfolio)

g

Lessor

Rankin

  • OTP Leasing Srbija d.o.o. Beograd
  • Intesa Leasing d.o.o. Beograd
  • Raiffeisen Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

4 UniCredit Leasing d.o.o. Beograd

  • S-Leasingd.o.o. Beograd

Portfolio

Share

Lessor

Portfolio

Share

(in RSD

(in RSD

thousand)

thousand)

17,187,764

18.9%

10

Lipaks Leasing

1,259,817

1.4%

d.o.o. Beograd

Zastava Istrabenz

14,926,910

16.4%

11

Lizing d.o.o.

129,314

0.1%

Beograd

Vantage Leasing

13,251,075

14.6%

12

d.o.o. Beograd

116-787

0.1%

NDM Leasing

12,578,435

13.8%

13

d.o.o. Beograd

48,502

0.1%

Pireus Leasing

10,714,650

11.8%

14

d.o.o. Beograd

1,482

0.0%

undergoing

liquidation

7

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Table 5 Market share of lessors by financial lease receivables (portfolio)

g

Lessor

Rankin

OTP Lizing d.o.o.

6 Beograd

CA Leasing Srbija

7 d.o.o. Beograd

8 Porsche Leasing SCG d.o.o. Beograd

  • Scania Leasing d.o.o. Krnješevci

TOTAL

Source: NBS.

Portfolio

Share

Lessor

Portfolio

Share

(in RSD

(in RSD

thousand)

thousand)

Procredit Leasing

7,684,521

8.4%

15

d.o.o. Beograd

00

0.0%

undergoing

liquidation

NLB Leasing

d.o.o. Beograd

0.0%

6,061,078

6.7%

16 undergoing

0.0

liquidation

ERB Leasing

5,013,484

5.5%

17

a.d.Beograd

0.0

0.0%

undergoing

liquidation

2,093,282

2.3%

91,067,101

100.0%

2.3 Income statement

Total pre-tax profit of the financial leasing sector as at 30 September 2019 was positive and equalled RSD 740.6 mn. Of the total number of lessors, six recorded a negative pre-tax result (RSD 169.8 mn), while others had a positive pre-tax result.

As at 30 September 2019, total income and profit equalled RSD 3 bn (down by 10.1% relative to the same quarter of 2018) and total expenses and losses stood at RSD 2.2 bn (up by 3.6% from the same quarter of 2018).

The most significant category of income was interest income from leasing (as primary income of lessors) with the share of 68.2% in total income as at 30 September 2019. Income from leasing (income from the performance of primary activities) had a 20.1% share in total income, followed by net income from the impairment of assets - 2.1%. Other gains and income (income from premiums, subsidies, grants, donations, income from the reversal of long-term provisions, etc.) had a 7.6% share in total income. The share of other categories of income in the structure of total income changed negligibly.

The structure of the most significant income is given in Chart 1 - Structure of income.

8

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Chart 1 Structure of revenue

6.000.000

5.000.000

4.000.000

3.000.000

2.000.000

1.000.000

0

I

II

lll

IV

l

ll

lll

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

ll

lll

2016

2017

2018

2019

TOTAL INCOME

.

Interest income from leasing

Income from leasing

Net income from reversal of asset impairment

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

The largest share in the structure of total expenses was held by: salaries, salary compensations, and other employee-related expenses (33.6%), followed by other operating expenses (27.5%), lease interest expenses (23.4%), financial leasing expenses (7.7%), and depreciation and provisioning expenses (4.8%).

The structure of the most significant expenses is given in Chart 2 - Structure of expenses.

Chart 2 Structure of expenses

4.500.000

4.000.000

3.500.000

3.000.000

2.500.000

2.000.000

1.500.000

1.000.000

500 .000

0

I

II

lll

IV

l

ll

lll

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

ll

lll

2016

2017

2018

2019

TOTAL EXPENSES

Interest expenses from leasing

Salaries, salary compensations, and other employee-related expenses

Other operating expenses

Net expenses from reversal of asset impairment

PRE-TAX RESULT

Source: National Bank of Serbia.

9

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

The comparative aggregate profit and loss account of all lessors in RSD thousand as at 30 September 2018 and 30 September 2019 is presented in Table 6.

Table 6 Aggregate profit and loss account of all lessors

(in RSD thousand)

No

ITEM

30/9/

% of tot.

30/9/

% of tot.

% growth

2018

inc.

2019

inc.

2018/2019

INCOME AND EXPENSES FROM REGULAR OPERATIONS

OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

1

Interest income from leasing

1,963,120

59.4

2,027,161

68.2

3.3

2

Interest expenses from leasing

415,562

12.6

522,735

17.6

25.8

3

Income from leasing

465,399

14.1

596,914

20.1

28.3

4

Expenses from leasing

144,008

4.4

172,151

5.8

19.5

I

BUSINESS RESULT

1,868,949

56.6

1,929,189

64.9

-3.2

ОTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES

  • Net income from other interest
    6 Net expenses from other interest
  • Net income from exchange rate differences and currency clause effects
  • Net expenses from exchange rate differences and currency clause effects
  • Net income from share in the profit of subsidiary legal entities and joint ventures
  1. Net expenses from share in losses of subsidiary legal entities and joint ventures
  2. Net income from sale and lease
  3. Net losses from sale and lease
  4. Salaries, compensations and other expenses related to employees
  5. Depreciation and provisioning
  6. Other operating expenses
    Net income from the sale of intangible
  7. investment, property, plant, equipment and other assets
  8. Net loss from the sale of intangible investment, property, plant, equipment and other assets
  9. Net income from the sale of the share in capital and securities
  10. Net loss from the sale of the share in capital and securities
  11. Net income from impairment of assets
  12. Net expenses from impairment of assets
  13. Other income and gains
  14. Other expenses and losses

71,758

2.2

52,574

1.8

-26.7

0

0.0

0

0.0

_

10,449

0.3

0

0.0

-100

0

0.0

19,365

0.7

-

0

0.0

0

0.0

_

0

0.0

0

0.0

_

4,413

0.1

4,128

0.1

-6.5

0.0

0.0

0

0.0

-

698,770

21.2

748,449

25.2

7.1

124,206

3.8

106,219

3.6

-14.5

601,369

18.2

614,181

20.7

2.1

3,198

0.1

1,713

0.1

-46.4

0

0.0

0

0.0

-

1,258

0.0

0

0.0

-100

0

0.0

0

0.0

-

539,237

16.3

62,456

2.1

-88.4

0

0.0

0

0.0

-

244,477

7.4

225,932

7.6

-7.6

169,646

5.1

47,221

1.6

-72.2

10

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

Table 6 Aggregate profit and loss account of all lessors

(in RSD thousand)

No

ITEM

30/9/

% of tot.

30/9/

% of tot.

% growth

2018

inc.

2019

inc.

2018/2019

II REGULAR OPERATING RESULT

  1. NET GAIN FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
  2. NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

1,149,748

34.8

740,557

24.9

-35.6

0

0.0

0

0.0

-

0

0.0

0

0.0

-

III

PRE-TAX RESULT

1,149,748

34.8

740,557

24.9

-35.6

26

PROFIT TAX

26.1

1

Tax expense of the period

96,193

2.9

118,073

4.0

22.8

26.2

2

Deferred tax expenses of the period

6,627

0.2

19,445

0.7

193.4

26.3

3

Deferred tax income of the period

129

0.0

3,965

0.1

2973.6

27

Paid personal income to employer

0

0.0

0

0.0

-

IV

NET RESULT

1,047,057

31.7

607,004

20.4

-42.0

V

TOTAL INCOME AND PROFIT

3,303,309

100.0

2,970,878

100.0

-10.1

VI

TOTAL EXPENSES AND LOSSES

2,153,561

65.2

2,230,321

75.1

3.6

Source: NBS.

3 Structure of investment and asset quality

3.1 Structure of financial lease investment

In Q3 2019, as in the years before, the bulk of share in the lease investment structure, by lessee (84.2%) referred to corporate financial leasing outside the financial sector.

At end-Q3 2019, by lease asset, the financing of freight vehicles, minibuses and buses continued to account for the largest share (40.0%), followed by passenger vehicles (36.7%). Other lease assets had a share of less than 10.0%.

In this quarter, by sector structure of investment, the most significant share in total financial lease investment was that of transport, warehousing, information and communications - 28.3%. Trade also accounted for a significant share with 15.6%, followed by manufacturing, mining, and water, electricity, gas and steam supply with 14.1%, and the construction sector with 11.5%. Other activities accounted for a 21.6% share.

3.2 Asset quality

The value of financial leasing receivables as at 30 September 2019 was RSD 91.1 bn, an increase of 2.3% q-o-q (RSD 89.1 bn).

At end-Q3 2019, gross receivables past due equalled RSD 3.2 bn, making up 3.4% of gross financial leasing receivables. Compared to September 2018, when these receivables were negligibly higher, and relative to the same quarter of 2017 when they

11

Financial Leasing Sector in Serbia Third Quarter Report 2019

National Bank of Serbia

stood at RSD 5.3 bn, the positive trend is evidently continuing as these receivables are on the decline.

The net carrying value of past due receivables was RSD 794.2 mn, with a share in portfolio of 0.9%. Relative to September 2018, as well as to the same quarter of 2017, the net carrying value of past due receivables edged down.

Relative to the capital of the financial leasing sector as at 30 September 2019, net receivables past due were relatively low (8.3%).

At end-Q3 2019, receivables past due more than 90 days made up the largest share of total receivables past due. As at 30 September 2019, these receivables amounted to RSD 2.3 bn. Their share in total gross receivables from leasing accounted for 2.5%. The net carrying value of receivables past due more than 90 days made up 0.1% of the total net portfolio.

Allowances for impairment of receivables due and not due came at RSD 2.9 bn as at 30 September 2019 and their share in total gross financial leasing receivables was 3.1%, while at 30 September 2018 it equalled 3.9%. This is a significant decrease compared to Q3 2017 when allowances for impairment amounted to RSD 5.3 bn, with a share of 7.7% in total gross receivables.

In Q3 2019, lessors' returned lease assets were worth RSD 501.8 mn, which, combined with the assets carried over from previous years, amounted to RSD 723.5 mn or 0.8% of the portfolio. Of the total value of returned lease assets, lessors released 43.9%, sold 23.7%, while 16.9% remained idle. As at 30 September 2019, net carrying value of returned lease assets amounted to RSD 122.4 mn, or 0.1% of the portfolio.

4 Performance indicators

At end-Q3 2019, ROA declined from 1.93% in Q3 2018 to 1.12% and ROE from 15.80% to 10.73%.

Net interest margin was 2.48% (3.09% at end-Q3 2018). At end-Q3 2019, the average lending interest rate was 3.35%, which is a decrease from the same quarter of 2018 when it stood at 3.92%. At end-Q3 2019, the average deposit interest rate stood at 0.90% (0.85% at end-Q3 2018).

Financial lessors' main sources of funds are loans and borrowing. The share of borrowed assets in total lessors' sources of funds is 90%. The liabilities to banks and other credit institutions account for the bulk of total liabilities of the financial leasing sector.

12

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 14:32:04 UTC
