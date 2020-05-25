Log in
News : Companies
Financial Pulse: first signs of economic recovery

05/25/2020 | 06:23am EDT

At the same time, May's poll data point to the emergence of deferred secondary effects of the restrictions. This may slow down the pace of economic recovery following the most acute phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

For all the rising optimism as countries gradually exit lockdowns, global financial markets remain sensitive to news about the duration of the pandemic and the scale of the downturn in the global economy. Having said that, Russian markets posted overall positive trends this week. As the ruble strengthened and country risk premiums for Russia declined, foreign investors ramped up their OFZ purchases and resumed buying Russian companies' shares.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 10:22:06 UTC
